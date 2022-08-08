“Big problems!” - Roy Keane names 2 Manchester United stars who are ‘not good enough’

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Fred and Scott McTominay for their drab display against Brentford at Old Trafford. The Red Devils lost 1-2 to the Seagulls, and Keane has put some of the blame on the shoulders of the United midfield duo.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Football Daily and transcribed by Manchester Evening News), the former Manchester United player revealed his thoughts about Fred and McTominay:

"Big, big problems at United. The decision-making and the football intelligence, in particular from Fred - and I've said this for a long time - Fred and McTominay are not good enough. They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top."

"We see it week in, week out. [They are] not up to it. They had to gamble in the second half and Eriksen is probably in his best position when he drops back and he's picking up people, but [that decision comes] too little too late."

The Old Trafford faithful will certainly be in agreement with Roy Keane, as they were understandably concerned about 'McFred' when United released the lineup. Erik ten Hag was not vindicated for choosing the midfield duo to start the offseason, as the fans' concerns came to light even before the first half ended.

Scott McTominay's poor performance drew the ire of the fans, and the midfielder was thankfully substituted in the second half for Donny van de Beek. The only notable moment for the star was a poor tackle on Calcedo, which got him shown the first yellow card of the game.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: The Red Devils struggle to create and provide goals

Their preseason outings were rather fun to watch, as the Red Devils looked exciting in every game they played. However, they were unable to take that same fluidity into their first game of the Premier League season, as the Seagulls held down their stumbling attack.

Two first-half goals from Pascal Gross put United on the back foot, and by the halftime whistle, it seemed as though the Red Devils had zero purpose in the final third. They had carried the lion's share of the possession, but Brighton were the team with the attacking intent, and the scoreline went in favor of the Seagulls.

Manchester United snatched one goal back, thanks to an error from Alexis Mac Allister. However, it would do nothing to help the side, as they eventually stumbled to defeat.

