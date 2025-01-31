"Big time" - Owen Hargreaves expresses concern over Manchester United star being sold this month

Football pundit Owen Hargreaves fears that Manchester United will sell Argentine attacker Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old is reportedly linked with Chelsea over a move in the winter transfer window.

The former England international shared his opinion after the Red Devils defeated Romanian side FCSB 2-0 on Thursday, January 30 to secure a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. Hargreaves lauded the Argentine attacker for his performance in the Europa League clash and also suggested that the Red Devils should hold on to the young footballer.

He said on TNT Sport (via Metro):

"Big time. They might need the money to get the other players to suit the manager's formation. But you'd like to think you'd keep these brilliant, young players at football club. Garnacho made a huge difference, it was a great impact from the subs. He was brilliant when he came on."

Garnacho was subbed on for Tyrell Malacia in the second half. He assisted United's second goal against FCSB, which was scored by Kobbie Mainoo in the 68th minute. Additionally, Garnacho completed the most dribbles in the match (5), maintained a passing accuracy of 84%, created two chances and won nine duels.

Garnacho was a promising prospect last season. However, he has fallen in the pecking order due to his inconsistent performance. The 20-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, bagging eight goals and six assists.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Chelsea and Napoli have shown interest in the Argentine attacker. However, the Blues are more likely to offer a contract to the 20-year-old.

Ruben Amorim insists Manchester United can win the UEFA Europa League

Ruben Amorim believes that Manchester United can win the UEFA Europa League this season after they secured a spot in the Round of 16 on Thursday. After a disappointing start, the Red Devils won their last five league phase matches to finish third in the UEL.

In the Round of 16, the Premier League giants will face either Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland. After a resounding 2-0 victory over FCSB, the former Sporting CP head coach claimed that Manchester United will be fighting for trophies. Ruben Amorim said in the post-match press conference (via The Manchester Evening News):

"I don't see a big difference in the way we play, but today we had more time to think and now you can see some movements, the idea is there because we have more time to play and understand the game."

He added:

"I think we can go game by game and we can win it. Then you have the responsibility, no matter the context, you are in Manchester United so you must fight for winning trophies. So we will see. When you get to this stage of any competition, anything is possible and they can prove, on a good day, they can win against anybody. So we can think about that (winning the competition)."

The Red Devils are currently on a three-match winning streak across all competitions and they'll next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2.

