Biggest U23 surprise stars so far this season from Europe's top 5 leagues

The thing about young players is that it is really difficult to predict when they will break out or how their career will pan out. But once someone does explode onto the scene, there's always great excitement and clamor. This year, too, we have the emergence of some unexpected young stars. One player from each of the top five leagues has been included in this list.

#5 Ligue 1 - Hugo Ekitike (Stade de Reims)

Hugo Ekitike is the latest talent to explode in Ligue 1 whom you may not have heard of. Among teenagers in Europe's top 5 leagues, no one has scored more goals than him this season. Hailing from the Stade de Reims academy, Ekitike's playing style has been compared to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry.

Reims asking for €30m. No agreement yet between clubs. Not easy. Newcastle have approached Reims for talented striker Hugo Ekitike, born in 2002. He already scored 8 goals in Ligue1 this season - many clubs interested but Magpies are on it, as @SkySportsLyall reported.Reims asking for €30m. No agreement yet between clubs. Not easy. Newcastle have approached Reims for talented striker Hugo Ekitike, born in 2002. He already scored 8 goals in Ligue1 this season - many clubs interested but Magpies are on it, as @SkySportsLyall reported. ⚪️ #NUFCReims asking for €30m. No agreement yet between clubs. Not easy. https://t.co/g7UjmP5L6C

Given his clearly abundant potential, clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are already keeping a close eye on his progress. Newcastle also had a €35 million bid turned down for the 19-year-old but it appears they will return with an improved offer. Hence it remains to be seen whether he can add to his 10 goal contributions for Reims in Ligue 1 or will he move to England before the month ends.

#4 Serie A - Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo)

At 23, Gianluca Scamacca has a goal catalog most experienced strikers would yearn for. It is almost fair to say he scores only screamers. Back at Sassuolo, he has nine goals this season, an improvement upon the eight he got on loan at Genoa last season.

💭 @Gideoomatic Gianluca Scamacca. That's all you need to know Gianluca Scamacca. That's all you need to know https://t.co/tFxvZmJgI3

Scamacca takes 3.64 shots per 90, which is good because it would suggest that he gets onto the end of chances quite often. Sassuolo has been a good place for him to develop this far, but AC Milan and Juventus are interested, so he might move soon.

