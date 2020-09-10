Birmingham City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City are set to host Brentford at the St. Andrew's Stadium on Saturday on their opening EFL Championship fixture.

This is the first league match of the season for the two clubs. Birmingham City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Cambridge United in the EFL Cup first round tie. Robbie Cundy scored in the first half to secure the win for his club.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (4-2 pens). An Ethan Pinnock goal for Brentford was cancelled out a Daryl Horgan strike for Wycombe Wanderers, who had Dominic Gape sent off in the second half. Brentford eventually triumphed on penalties.

Birmingham City vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 13 previous encounters between the two sides, Birmingham City hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn four.

🔵👊 #TBT: We face Brentford on the opening weekend for the second season running.



This Peds header was the difference at the start of 2019/20...

Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw. Lukas Jutkiewicz scored for Birmingham City, with Ethan Pinnock scoring a quick equaliser.

Birmingham City form guide: yet to play

Brentford form guide: yet to play

Birmingham City vs Brentford Team News

Birmingham City have a few injury concerns. New signing Jonathan Leko as well as midfielder Josh McEachran are both out while there remain doubts over the availability of forwards Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jeremie Bela. Ivan Sanchez, bought from Elche a few weeks ago, looks set to play a role in this encounter.

Injured: Jonathan Leko, Josh McEachran

Doubtful: Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jeremie Bela

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brentford have no injury issues, and manager Thomas Frank is expected to have a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Brentford Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Prieto, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kristian Pedersen, Ivan Sunjic, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Dan Crowley, Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Charlie Lakin

🔋 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟘/𝟚𝟙 𝕤𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟 𝕝𝕠𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘...

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛️⬜️⬜️⬜️



3 days to go... 👊

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Said Benrahma

Birmingham City vs Brentford Prediction

Birmingham City begin a new era under manager Aitor Karanka. The departure of teenage sensation Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund made news, but the Blues would like to make an impact on the field as well. Much will depend on the fitness and form of striker Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Brentford, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on Premier League football. Star striker Ollie Watkins has departed for Aston Villa, while the likes of West Ham United and Chelsea continue to circle Said Benrahma. The arrival of Ivan Toney could prove to be a catalyst as Brentford go again, and they will be expected to edge this encounter.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Brentford

