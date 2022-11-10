Birmingham City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2022

Birmingham City take on Sunderland at St Andrew's Stadium as round 21 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Friday.

The Blues are currently unbeaten in six consecutive home games and will look to continue in the same vein.

Birmingham City displayed a fine show of fighting spirit as they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Swansea City on Tuesday.

They are currently unbeaten in four games on the trot, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers on October 22.

With 28 points from 20 games, Birmingham City are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 11th-placed Millwall.

Meanwhile, Sunderland were sent crashing down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Cardiff City.

Prior to that, the Black Cats snapped their three-game winless run courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on November 2.

Sunderland are currently 19th in the league standings after picking up 24 points from 19 matches so far.

Birmingham City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 120 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Birmingham City have picked up 43 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 different occasions.

Birmingham City are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games against the Black Cats, claiming five wins and one draw since April 2003.

Sunderland are winless in four of their last five matches — losing three and picking up one draw — with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on November 2 being the only exception.

Birmingham City are unbeaten in their last six home matches, dating back to August’s 2-1 loss against Norwich City.

Birmingham City vs Sunderland Prediction

Birmingham City have put together a fine run of form on their home turf in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of leaving with all three points on Friday. Sunderland have managed just one win in their last seven visits to St Andrew's Stadium and we predict Birmingham City will claim a slender victory once again.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Sunderland

Birmingham City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Birmingham City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of their last seven encounters).

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides).

