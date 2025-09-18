Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Birmingham City and Swansea City lock horns on matchday six of the Championship on Saturday. Both teams are in the top half of the standings.
Chris Davies' Birmingham are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City last weekend. Despite the visitors dominating possession (55%), they were undone by a Bosun Lawal 21st-minute strike, which proved to be the game's only goal.
A second straight loss plunged the Blues to 11th in the fledgling points table, with seven points from five games, winning two.
Meanwhile, Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a thrilling 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup third round. The Swans trailed by two goals at half-time but equalised in the third minute of stoppage time. There was still time for Cameron Burgess to drill home a dramatic winner.
Before that, the Swans had drawn 2-2 at home to Hull City in their previous Championship outing, conceding an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The share of the spoils sees Sheehan's side in seventh place in the standings, with eight points from five games, winning two.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips of the Birmingham-Swansea Championship clash at St. Andrew's:
Birmingham City vs Swansea City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 45 meetings across competitions, Birmingham lead Swansea 21-10, drawing their last meeting, 2-2, at home in the Championship in January 2024.
- The Blues are unbeaten in eight games against the Swans - all in the Championship - winning three.
- Birmingham have won thrice in their last five home games across competitions, losing twice.
- Swansea have three wins and two losses in their last five road outings across competitions.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Birmingham: L-L-L-W-W; Swansea: W-D-W-W-D
Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction
The two sides have had slow starts to the season, especially Birmingham, who have run out of steam after going unbeaten in their first three games.
In terms of head-to-head, Birmingham have an advantage and have dominated recent outings against the Swans. However, Sheehan's side will by buoyed by their last-gasp five-goal midweek win over Forest in the EFL Cup as they look to move up the standings.
However, the Swans haven't won in four visits to Birmingham, losing twice. Birmingham have been solid at home of late, so expect the trend to continue with a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Swansea City
Birmingham City vs Swansea City betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both teams have netted in their last four matchups.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings - including the last four - have had at least two goals.)