Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Birmingham City and Swansea City lock horns on matchday six of the Championship on Saturday. Both teams are in the top half of the standings.

Ad

Chris Davies' Birmingham are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City last weekend. Despite the visitors dominating possession (55%), they were undone by a Bosun Lawal 21st-minute strike, which proved to be the game's only goal.

A second straight loss plunged the Blues to 11th in the fledgling points table, with seven points from five games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Alan Sheehan's Swansea are fresh off a thrilling 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup third round. The Swans trailed by two goals at half-time but equalised in the third minute of stoppage time. There was still time for Cameron Burgess to drill home a dramatic winner.

Ad

Trending

Before that, the Swans had drawn 2-2 at home to Hull City in their previous Championship outing, conceding an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The share of the spoils sees Sheehan's side in seventh place in the standings, with eight points from five games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips of the Birmingham-Swansea Championship clash at St. Andrew's:

Ad

Birmingham City vs Swansea City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 45 meetings across competitions, Birmingham lead Swansea 21-10, drawing their last meeting, 2-2, at home in the Championship in January 2024.

The Blues are unbeaten in eight games against the Swans - all in the Championship - winning three.

Birmingham have won thrice in their last five home games across competitions, losing twice.

Swansea have three wins and two losses in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Birmingham: L-L-L-W-W; Swansea: W-D-W-W-D

Ad

Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction

The two sides have had slow starts to the season, especially Birmingham, who have run out of steam after going unbeaten in their first three games.

In terms of head-to-head, Birmingham have an advantage and have dominated recent outings against the Swans. However, Sheehan's side will by buoyed by their last-gasp five-goal midweek win over Forest in the EFL Cup as they look to move up the standings.

Ad

However, the Swans haven't won in four visits to Birmingham, losing twice. Birmingham have been solid at home of late, so expect the trend to continue with a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Swansea City

Birmingham City vs Swansea City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both teams have netted in their last four matchups.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings - including the last four - have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More