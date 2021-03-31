Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Birmingham City will welcome Swansea City to St Andrew's on Friday for a matchday 39 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Watford before the international break. Goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray helped the Hornets register an impressive victory.

Swansea City suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to city rivals Cardiff. An early strike by Aden Flint was enough to give the Bluebirds all three points.

Both sides are in need of victory for markedly different reasons. Swansea need points to consolidate their spot in third place and possibly stake a claim for automatic promotion. Meanwhile, Birmingham City are looking over their shoulders at the barrels of relegation.

The Blues currently sit in 21st place and are just three points above the dropzone.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

This will be the 39th meeting between the sides. Birmingham City have a much better record in previous matches, with 18 victories recorded.

Swansea were victorious on 10 occasions, while 10 previous games also ended in stalemates. One of those draws came at their most recent meeting in September 2020, a goalless stalemate on matchday two of the current campaign.

Swansea City will be looking to get back to winning ways, having lost their last two league games consecutively. Birmingham have just one win from their last five Championship matches.

Birmingham City form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Swansea City form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts have a relatively clean bill of health heading into this fixture. There are also no suspension worries forhead coachh Lee Bowyer.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Swansea City

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of the trip to Birmingham. Paul Arriola (thigh), Tivonge Rushesha (ACL), Jordan Morris (ACL), Liam Cullen (ankle) and Steve Benda (ankle) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for the Swans.

Injuries: Tivonge Rushesha, Liam Cullen, Steve Benda, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris

Suspension: None

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harley Dean, Marc Roberts, Maxime Colin; Rekeem Harper, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman (GK); Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett, Kyle Naughton; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Connor Roberts; Conor Hourihane; Morgan Whittaker, Andre Ayew

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction

Birmingham City are capable of causing an upset but it is highly unlikely against a motivated Swansea City who are keen to consolidate their top-three spot.

The visitors have one of the meanest defenses in the league and could be in line for another shutout. We are predicting a marginal victory for Swansea City.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Swansea City