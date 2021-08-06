Blackburn vs Swansea prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Blackburn take on Swansea at Ewood Park in their season opener of the 2021-22 EFL Championship on Saturday.

Both teams will be looking to start the season off strongly with a win, even though they haven't had the best of pre-seasons.

Blackburn only managed to register one win in their pre-season campaign. Tony Mowbray's side have been quiet in the transfer market and are at risk of losing some of their key players this summer.

The Rovers have a relatively easy start to their 2021-22 season and will hope to make the most of it, starting with a win against Swansea on Saturday.

Swansea will go into the game off the back of a 3-1 loss at the hands of Southampton.

Russell Martin's side will be boosted by the signing of Joel Piroe, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week. The Welsh outfit will be counting on the Dutchman to score goals for them this season and help them reach the playoffs once again.

🎯 @BradDacks40 🥜



🎟️ Get your tickets for Saturday's season opener against Swansea City! 👇#BackToLive 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 4, 2021

Both sides will want to win the game on Saturday in what is sure to be a hotly contested matchup.

Blackburn vs Swansea Head-to-Head

Swansea have a slight advantage based on their recent head-to-head record against Blackburn. Four out of the last five meetings have ended in draws, with the Swans winning the other one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in March. Bradley Dack's opener was canceled out by an Andre Ayew penalty before halftime, as both sides shared the spoils.

Blackburn Form Guide: yet to play

Swansea Form Guide: yet to play

Blackburn vs Swansea Team News

Armstrong in action for Blackburn

Blackburn

Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton are all out with long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Adam Armstrong has been the subject of interest from Premier League side Norwich City and could very well make the switch before Saturday's game. However, if he doesn't, the forward should be one of the first names on Mowbray's team sheet

Injured: Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton

Doubtful: Adam Armstrong

Suspended: None

Swansea

Connor Roberts, Brandon Cooper, Wayne Routledge and Tivonge Rushesha will all miss the game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Jay Fulton has been suspended for the game after picking up a red card in the playoffs final at the end of last season.

Injured: Connor Roberts, Brandon Cooper, Wayne Routledge, Tivonge Rushesha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jay Fulton

Blackburn vs Swansea Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Jacob Davenport, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell; Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong

Swansea Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Bennett, Ben Cabango; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Kyle Naughton; Yan Dhanda; Jamal Lowe, Joel Piroe

Blackburn vs Swansea Prediction

Both sides are fairly even in terms of quality and it is hard to pick a conclusive winner between the two.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-1 Swansea

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P