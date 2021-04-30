Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have not been at their best this season and are in ninth place in the league table at the moment. The Chiefs suffered a shock defeat against Chippa United in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Bloemfontein Celtic, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and have also endured an underwhelming campaign. The home side has managed only one victory in its last five games and needs to step up in this encounter.

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Bloemfontein Celtic and have won 12 matches out of a total of 29 games played between the two teams. Bloemfontein Celtic have managed only three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a few tricks on the day and will need to do a better job in this fixture.

Bloemfontein Celtic form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-D-D-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-L-D-D

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Bloemfontein Celtic have a strong squad. Image Source: KickOff

Bloemfontein Celtic

Andile Fikizolo was involved in an accident earlier this season and remains doubtful for this game. Bloemfontein Celtic have a good squad and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andile Fikizolo

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to use all the resources at their disposal in this game. Dumisani Zuma scored the winner against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend and might be rewarded with a start in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sipho Chaine; Andile Fikizolo, Cyril Thato Lingwati, Mzwanele Mahashe, Sifiso Ngobeni; Lucky Baloyi, Given Mashikinya, Shadrack Kobedi; Tebogo Potsane, Sera Motebang, Sepana Letsoalo

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker, Dumisani Zuma; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far and will need to embark on a winning streak to turn their campaign around. The Chiefs have several high-profile players in their ranks and will need them to step up in this match.

Bloemfontein Celtic have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

