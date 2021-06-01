Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week another important fixture as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum and will want to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently at the top of the league table and have been excellent this season. The Sundowns played out a 0-0 stalemate with Moroka Swallows in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Bloemfontein Celtic, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this week. The away side edged Chippa United to a 2-1 victory last week and cannot afford to drop points on Wednesday.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi shares his match preview ahead of tomorrow's penultimate #DStvPrem game! 🔜#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/GXMUrnpULo — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 1, 2021

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Bloemfontein Celtic and have won 19 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. Bloemfontein Celtic have managed five victories against the Sundowns and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Bloemfontein Celtic form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-L-D

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-W-W

Also Read: Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Bloemfontein Celtic have a strong squad. Image Source: KickOff

Bloemfontein Celtic

Andile Fikizolo was involved in an accident earlier this season and remains doubtful for this game. Bloemfontein Celtic have a good squad and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andile Fikizolo

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options ahead of Wednesday's game. Phakamani Mahlambi and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Bloemfontein Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sipho Chaine; Andile Fikizolo, Cyril Thato Lingwati, Mzwanele Mahashe, Sifiso Ngobeni; Lucky Baloyi, Given Mashikinya, Shadrack Kobedi; Tebogo Potsane, Sera Motebang, Sepana Letsoalo

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Onyango; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena; Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebohang Maboe; Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have stormed their way to the league title this season and have a powerful squad at their disposal. The Sundowns have been impressive this month and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Bloemfontein Celtic have struggled in recent weeks and will have to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Mamelodi Sundowns are in better shape, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Bloemfontein Celtic 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Also Read: La Liga team of the season (2020/21)

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.