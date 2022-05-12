×
"Bloke is a joke" "Greatest midfielder in PL history" - Fans laud Kevin de Bruyne for iconic Manchester City display against Wolves

Football fans praised Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne after the midfielder scored a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on May 11.

The Belgian gave City the lead in the seventh minute with a neat finish past Jose Sa. However, Wolves equalized with a goal from Leander Dendoncker in the 11th minute after a brilliant counter attack.

De Bruyne then added a second and a third to secure Manchester City's win in the first half. He scored through a deflection after a rebound opportunity past Sa in the 15th minute. The midfield maestro then went on to add his third on the night. He drove towards the goal and curled a magnificent shot beyond Sa's reach in the 24th minute.

Football fans were highly impressed with the midfield maestro's goalscoring prowess, and took to Twitter to laud his efforts. Here is a selection of tweets from them:

Kevin De Bruyne has now scored as many league hat-tricks as Erling Haaland this season (1). 🧘
KDB weak footed hat trick in 25mins in a game of this importance? This bloke is a joke 😂😂😂😂😂
KDB so obviously the best midfielder in Barclays history man
If KDB never wins a Ballon d’or it'll be a travesty.
KdB hat trick in 24 minutes? Damn, he's on a mission to secure this league title
KDB just casually pulling the best 8 performance in history
KDB hat trick at the end of a title charge, nah that’s clutch icl
Lionel Messi has scored four left footed league goals this seasonKDB has scored three left footed goals *so far* this evening
big lol at everyone trying to stop KDB and Haaland next season. just go home, there's no point
KDB is better than Ozil ever was

The Cityzens were 3-1 up at the time of writing this article (53') and will need to win the match if they are to clinch the Premier League title this season. If they hold on to their win, they will go three points clear of second-placed Liverpool at the top of the table.

Manchester City sign Erling Haaland

The Cityzens have confirmed their acquisition of prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. They were on hand to beat out a host of other clubs and reach a deal for the talented striker.

Taking to Twitter, the Abu Dhabi-backed club announced their acquisition via a statement that read:

"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

Haaland has burst onto the scene in recent seasons and has established himself as one of the most clinical strikers in all of world football. The Norwegian has scored 85 goals and made 23 assists in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival in 2020.

The striker now looks set to strengthen Manchester City and make it even more difficult for teams to compete against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Guardiola's team can now count on Haaland's prodigious ability to follow in his father Alfie-Inge Haaland's footsteps and play for the blue half of Manchester. While the deal has not been finalized, it remains a matter of time before the Premier League will add another fantastic player to its ranks.

