Blues interested in Atalanta defender, Darren Fletcher urges Manchester United to sign Cavani ahead of Chelsea, and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 23rd January 2020

23 Jan 2020

Will Cavani end up at Stamford Bridge?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have fresh reports on Chelsea's reported chase of an Atalanta left-back, Jamal Blackman's loan move to Bristol Rovers, and there's also some talk about Edinson Cavani.

Chelsea interested in Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens

Chelsea are interested in signing Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens this month, per The Express. Frank Lampard’s side have been terrible defensively all season, and the latest blemish on the backline was the midweek draw against arch-rivals Arsenal.

The Blues allowed Mikel Arteta’s side to come from behind twice and snatch a point, even though Arsenal were reduced to 10 men early on in the game.

Atalanta’s Gosens has been earning rave reviews this season, courtesy his consistent performances in the Serie A this season. The 25-year-old is considered an option for the left-back spot, which Emerson and Marcos Alonso haven’t been able to make their own.

Lampard stated very recently that he isn’t very keen on making any additions to his defence in this window but Chelsea’s poor defensive record might force his hand.

Darren Fletcher wants United to beat Chelsea to the signing of Cavani

Darren Fletcher has urged Manchester United to beat Chelsea to the signing of out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan is keen on leaving the Parisians this month and the Blues’ pressing need for a forward has lead them to consider a loan move for the 32-year-old.

United too are short-staffed in the attacking department after Marcus Rashford suffered a double stress fracture in his back which will rule him out for 2-3 months.

This has prompted talks of United potentially targeting Cavani as a short-term solution to till the end of the season. Former player Fletcher is adamant that the Red Devils cannot be beaten to Cavani’s signature by Chelsea, and need to make their move for him quickly.

"If Cavani is available, there's talk of him going to Chelsea… Manchester United can't allow Cavani to go to Chelsea.

"I'm not sure if he is, whether it's Atletico Madrid [he's moving to], but if he's going to Chelsea there's no way Manchester United can let that happen, they've got to make sure he comes to Old Trafford."

Blackman joins Bristol Rovers on loan

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has joined Bristol Rovers on loan till the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Blackman returned from his loan spell at Vitesse and joined Rovers, after his spell in the Netherlands was affected by injuries.

This is the seventh loan move of Blackman’s Chelsea career and the 26-year-old has been a journeyman, having had loan spells with the likes of Middlesbrough, Ostersunds, Sheffield United and Leeds United.

