Bochum vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Bochum host RB Leipzig at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion on Sunday afternoon.

Bochum are performing fairly well at the moment as they continue their battle to retain their top-flight status. After their shock 4-2 victory over defending champions Bayern Munich, the hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart in their last game, with Eduard Lowen scoring a last-gasp equalizer from the penalty spot.

Bochum sit 11th in the league table with 29 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run when they play this weekend.

RB Leipzig have hit a good run of form under manager Domenico Tedesco. They picked up a clinical 6-1 win over Hertha Berlin in their last league game before going on to beat La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday to advance to the last 16 of the competition.

The Red Bulls sit fourth in the Bundesliga table with 37 points from 23 games. They will be looking to continue their strong form as they target a fourth consecutive Champions League appearance.

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Bochum and RB Leipzig. The hosts are winless in all six attempts as the visitors have a perfect winning record in the matchup.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. RB Leipzig won the game 3-0.

Bochum Form Guide: D-W-D-D-L

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bochum

Simon Zoller is currently injured and is not expected to play on Sunday.

Injured: Simon Zoller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Marcel Halstenberg remains out with an injury but has returned to training and should not be out of the squad for much longer. Josko Gvardiol has been suspended from Sunday's game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Josko Gvardiol

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann (GK); Cristian Gamboa, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Danilo Soares; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jurgen Locadia, Gerrit Holtmann

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bochum are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last four home games.

RB Leipzig are in even better form with seven wins in their last nine games across all competitions. They have the second-best defensive record in the league and should be able to pick up all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Bochum 1-3 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P