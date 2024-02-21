Bodo/Glimt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

Bodo/Glimt and AFC Ajax Amsterdam square off at the Aspmyra Stadion in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout-stage playoff on Thursday (February 22).

Both sides know they must win to progress without going to penalties, having played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in last week’s first leg at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Bodo/Glimt were left with a bitter taste of what could have been, as they squandered a two-goal lead in stoppage time. Kjetil Knutsen’s men are winless in three competitive games, including a 1-0 to Molde in the NM Cup final on December 9. However, the Glimt have won their last six games at home since October.

Ajax, meanwhile, continue to struggle, coming off a 2-2 draw with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Sunday. John van't Schip’s side are winless in four games, losing once since a 4-2 victory over Heracles in January.

Ajax, who are fifth in the Eredivisie, will look to take the positives from Sunday’s stalemate as they set out to continue their quest for continental glory.

Bodo/Glimt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Bodo/Glimt and Ajax, following their first-leg draw last week.

Bodo/Glimt are winless in three games, losing twice, since a 2-0 win over Sarpsborg on December 3.

Ajax have lost once in eight games across competitions, winning four, since January.

The Glimt are on a run of six home wins, scoring 18 goals and keeping two clean sheets, since October.

Bodo/Glimt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

With their European quest hinging on the outcome of this game, expect a thrilling contest at the Aspmyra Stadion. However, Ajax boast a superior and more experienced squad, so they could scrape out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Bodo/Glimt vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Ajax’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Ajax's last 10 games.)