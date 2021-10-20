Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Bodo/Glimt welcome high-flying AS Roma to the Aspmyra Stadion in Group C of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts are currently second in the group standings, two points behind the visitors, who have picked up two wins from their opening two outings.

Bodo/Glimt resumed their charge for the Norwegian Eliteserien title last time out when they claimed a 2-1 win over Sarpsborg on home turf.

Kjetil Knudsen’s men now head into Thursday’s game on an impressive 14-game unbeaten streak, picking up 11 wins and three draws in that time.

They now resume their Conference League campaign where they are second in Group C, two points behind Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, AS Roma were denied a third win on the spin last time out when they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Prior to that, Jose Mourinho’s men picked up a 3-0 win over Zorya before edging out Empoli 2-0 on home turf.

AS Roma have won three of their last five games in all competitions and will be hoping to quickly bounce back to winning ways this Thursday.

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be aiming to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts will be without the services of Victor Boniface, Ulrik Saltness and Sondre Sorli, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Victor Boniface, Ulrik Saltness, Sondre Sorli

Suspended: None

AS Roma

Chris Smalling, Nicolo Zaniolo and Leonardo Spinazzola will all miss the game as they are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Nicolo Zaniolo, Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Halkin; Fredrik Bjorkan, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Sondre Fet, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Erik Botheim, Ola Solbakken

AS Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eldor Shomurodov

Bodo/Glimt vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma face the daunting task of taking on a Bodo/Glimt side who are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. However, Jose Mourinho’s men boast a significantly stronger crop of players and we anticipate they will come out victorious in this one and move closer to the knockout stages.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 0-2 AS Roma

Edited by Peter P