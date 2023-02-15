Bodo/Glimt vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2023

Bodo/Glimt take on Lech Poznan at the Aspmyra Stadion in the first of their two-legged Conference League playoff clash on Thursday.

The Polish outfit are currently unbeaten in three consecutive matches and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Bodo/Glimt saw their winless run extend to three straight games as they were held to a 2-2 friendly draw by Silkeborg last Thursday.

Their underwhelming display has been in keeping with their poor run in the Europa League, where they finished third in Group A to fall into the Conference League.

However, Bodo/Glimt have lost just one of their last six matches in all competitions and will now set out to secure their first competitive win since November.

Meanwhile, Lech Poznan continued their race to the top of the Polis top-flight table as they secured a 1-0 win over Wisła Płock last time out.

They are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, while they have lost just one of their last 11 matches since the start of November.

Lech Poznan now turn their sights to the Conference League, where they finished second in Group C after picking up nine points from six matches.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lech Poznan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry with a win and pick up a first-leg advantage.

Bodo/Glimt head into the midweek matchup winless in their last three friendly outings, claiming two draws and losing once since January’s 1-0 victory over Viking FK.

Lech Poznan are unbeaten in six consecutive matches, stretching back to a 1-0 friendly loss against Eintracht Frankfurt on January 13.

However, the Polish side have managed just one win in their last seven away matches since the turn of the year.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Bodo/Glimt and Lech Poznan will both be looking for an early advantage in this tie and we expect an action-packed contest at the Aspmyra Stadion. The Norwegian side have a slight edge thanks to their home advantage and we are backing them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Lech Poznan

Bodo/Glimt vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Bodo/Glimt’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Lech Poznan’s last eight outings)

