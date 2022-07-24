Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Bodo/Glimt will host Linfield at the Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday in the second leg of their second round UEFA Champions League qualifying tie.

The home team were beaten 1-0 in the first leg last week and have it all to do on Wednesday. They will feel gutted not to have come away with anything last time out as they were the more dominant side.

Bodo/Glimt made their debut in the group stages of a European competition last season and exceeded the expectations of many as they made it to the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League.

Linfield secured the advantage ahead of the return leg this week, with former Oldham Athletic man Kirk Millar pouncing on a loose ball in the final third before executing a delicate dink over Nikita Haikin in the opposition goal to send the home fans into raptures late in the game.

The Northern Irish club remain on the hunt for their first appearance in the European group stages. They haven't made it past this stage of the Champions League qualifiers and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark just the second meeting between Bodo/Glimt and Linfield. While the hosts need to grind out a comeback win, their opponents only need to avoid defeat to advance to the next round.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Linfield Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield Team News

Bodo/Glimt

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Wednesday's game, including Sondre Brunstad Fet, Brede Moe, Japhet Larsen and Napoli target Ola Solbakken. Sigurd Kvile is unregistered for the competition and will be absent as well, while former Rosenborg man Morten Konradsen is a doubt.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Brede Moe, Ola Solbakken, Japhet Larsen

Doubtful: Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sigurd Kvile

Linfield

Ross Larkin has been excluded from the visitors' Champions League qualifying squad and will not play this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ross Larkin

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Isak Amundsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Amahl Pellegrino, Sondre Sorlie, Runar Espejord

Linfield Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chris Johns (GK); Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Kirk Millar

Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are on a run of back-to-back defeats in this competition and will be desperate to end that run this week. They have won their last four games on home turf and are undefeated in their last seven. They will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Linfield have won their last two competitive outings. They were, however, fortunate to win the first leg and could see their European ambitions end here.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Linfield

