Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Bodo/Glimt will welcome Zurich to the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against PSV last week. They failed to return to winning ways, falling 3-2 to Tromso in the league on Sunday.

Zurich, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in their campaign opener. Their poor run of form continued in their Swiss Super League on Sunday, as they lost 3-2 to Servette.

This game should make for an interesting watch, as both teams are looking to pick up their first win in the competition this season.

Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Zurich form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Gaute Vetti has been left out of the squad due to an injury. Ola Solbakken is back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury and is in contention to start from the bench.

Amahl Pellegrino has recovered from his injury and could return to the starting XI. Brede Moe and Sondre Brunstad Fet face late fitness tests.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Brede Moe, Sondre Brunstad Fet

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gaute Vetti

Zurich

Ilan Sauter is a confirmed absentee, while Bohdan Vyunnyk and Antonio Marchesano missed the Arsenal game. There are doubts over their availability for the trip to Bodo.

Injured: Ilan Sauter

Doubtful: Bohdan Vyunnyk, Antonio Marchesano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich Predicted XIs

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Marius Lode, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Ulrik Saltnes, Albert Gronbaek; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Patrick Berg

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Karol Mets, Becir Omeragic, Mirlind Kryeziu; Adrian Guerrero, Nikola Boranijasevic, Blerim Dzemaili, Cheick Conde, Ole Selnaes; Donis Avdijaj, Aiyegun Tosin

Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich Prediction

Zurich have struggled in recent games, losing four in a row, while Bodo are winless in their last three. The hosts have scored at least once in their last 13 games across competitions, while Zurich have found the back of the net in their last nine.

So, the likelihood of a clean sheet for either team is low. However, given Zurich's poor form in recent outings and Bodo's home advantage, the latter should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Zurich

