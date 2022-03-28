Bolivia vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia are set to play Brazil at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Wednesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Bolivia come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Reinaldo Rueda's Colombia recently. Goals from Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz, Junior striker Miguel Borja and Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe sealed the deal for Colombia.

Brazil, on the other hand, beat Martin Lasarte's Chile 4-0 in their most recent game. Goals from Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Everton attacker Richarlison secured the win for Tite's Brazil.

Bolivia vs Brazil Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost five and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other in 2020, with Brazil beating Bolivia 5-0. A brace from Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino, goals from Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos and midfielder Philippe Coutinho and an own goal from midfielder Jose Carrasco ensured victory for Brazil.

Bolivia form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Brazil form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Bolivia vs Brazil Team News

Bolivia

Bolivia have included Inter Miami centre-back Jairo Quinteros, Beerschot midfielder Ramiro Vaca and The Strongest midfielder Henry Vaca in the squad. There could be potential debuts for The Strongest goalkeeper Jhohan Gutierrez, Oriento Petrolero defender Marcelo Suarez, Blooming midfielder Richard Spenhay and Bolivar defender Jose Herrera.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazil manager Tite has named Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva, Manchester United left-back Alex Telles, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Everson, who replaces Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the squad. Talents like Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Ajax forward Antony and Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli have been included too.

Injured: Ederson Moraes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bolivia vs Brazil Predicted XI

Bolivia Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ruben Cordano, Marc Enoumba, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Maria Carrasco, Jose Sagredo, Roberto Fernandez, Cesar Menacho, Moises Villarroel, Franz Gonzales, Gabriel Villamil, Jaume Cuellar

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Guilherme Arana, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho, Vinicius Junior, Neymar

Bolivia vs Brazil Prediction

Bolivia have a fairly inexperienced squad, and will be the clear underdogs against Brazil. A strong team performance will be needed if they are to produce a positive result.

Brazil, on the other hand, have a squad brimming with talent. Experienced stars like Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Neymar, alongside younger talents like Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison, make this Brazil side a fun watch.

Brazil will be the favourites.

Prediction: Bolivia 0-3 Brazil

