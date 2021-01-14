Bologna vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Bologna take on Hellas Verona in an important clash at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Bologna are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to hit their peak this season. The Rossoblu suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to relegation-strugglers Genoa last week and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and will want to build on their progress so far. The away side edged Crotone to a 2-1 defeat last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Bologna have an excellent record against Hellas Verona and have won 10 games out of a total of 19 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed only four victories against Bologna and need to step up to the plate in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Italian sides last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams were unable to break the deadlock on the day and will want to prove their mettle going into this game.

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-D-D

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-L-D

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Team News

Bologna need to win this game

Bologna

Bologna have several injury concerns going into this match and will have to do without Federico Santander, Ibrahima Mbaye, Lukasz Skorupski, and Lorenzo Di Silvestri against Hellas Verona this weekend. Mattias Svanberg served his suspension against Genoa and will be back in contention for this game.

Injured: Federico Santander, Ibrahima Mbaye, Lukasz Skorupski, Lorenzo Di Silvestri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona have a depleted squad

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Samuel Di Carmine, Marco Benassi, Andrea Favilli, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, and Ronaldo Vieira against Bologna this weekend. Nikola Kalinic is back in the squad and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Samuel Di Carmine, Marco Benassi, Andrea Favilli, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angelo da Costa; Mitchell Dijks, Nehuen Paz, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Andrea Poli, Jerdy Schouten; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Rodrigo Palacio

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Magnani; Federico Dimarco, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Marco Faraoni; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Nikola Kalinic

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Bologna are yet to do justice to their formidable squad this season and have relied heavily on veteran striker Rodrigo Palacio over the past few weeks. The home side need a shot in the arm and could initiate a resurgence this weekend.

Hellas Verona have been largely impressive this year and have managed seven points in their last three games. The Gialloblu are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Hellas Verona

