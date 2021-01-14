Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend as Werder Bremen take on FC Augsburg in an important fixture at the Weserstadion on Saturday. Both teams have been well below their best in the Bundesliga this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

FC Augsburg are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga table and have been inconsistent over the past month. The away side was thrashed by VfB Stuttgart in its previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Werder Bremen are in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings at the moment and will look to break into the top half of the table with a victory in this fixture. Die Werderander were impressive in their 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head

FC Augsburg have a slight advantage over Werder Bremen as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games out of a total of 19 matches played between the two teams. FC Augsburg have managed eight victories against Werder Bremen and will look to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Bundesliga sides last year ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for FC Augsburg. Werder Bremen have improved over the past few months and will look to pull off a positive result in this match.

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-L-L

FC Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-W-D

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Team News

Werder Bremen have a good squad

Werder Bremen

Partick Erras is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against FC Augsburg this weekend. Milot Rashica and Christian Gross are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Patrick Erras

Doubtful: Milot Rashica, Christian Gross

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg need to win this game

FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg have a depleted squad at the moment with Jan Moravek and Raphael Framberger injured for this game. Marco Richter was sent off against VfB Stuttgart and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Jan Moravek, Raphael Framberger, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee

Doubtful: Felix Gotze, Mads Pedersen, Fredrik Jensen, Alfred Finnbogason

Suspended: Marco Richter

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak; Ludwig Augustinsson, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Theodor Gebre Selassie; Joshua Sargent, Niclas Fullkrug

FC Augsburg Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Robert Gumny; Rani Khedira; Ruben Vargas, Tobias Strogl, Daniel Caligiuri, Michael Gregoritsch; Florian Niederlechner

Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Werder Bremen have built a strong squad this season and possess the ability to put up a robust performance. The home side has a point to prove going into this game and will need to be at its best to pull off a good result.

FC Augsburg have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to take it up a notch to win this game. Both teams have their fair share of issues to address and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-2 FC Augsburg

