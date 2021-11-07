Bordeaux 2-3 PSG: 5 talking points as Parisians weather a late storm to secure all 3 points | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG survived a late scare to overcome Bordeaux 3-2 to stay atop the Ligue 1 standings.

A double from Neymar followed by a Kylian Mbappe strike gave the Parisians a comfortable 3-0 lead at the hour mark. However, late goals from Alberth Elis and substitute M'Baye Niang cut their lead to just one, ensuring a nervous finish at the Matmut Atlantique.

The Girondins were the more dangerous side on the night and with a little more cutting edge, could as well have beaten their mighty visitors.

PSG, riding on moments of individual quality, fizzled out after going 3-0 up, and nearly paid the price for that. An international break now beckons for players from both sides. On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Bordeaux fail to capitalise on PSG's sloppiness

Bordeaux made a bright start, but couldn't make it count.

The Girondins started the match on a stronger foot. They passed the ball around quickly, and their forwards getting into some good attacking positions as PSG were on the tenterhook.

PSG struggled to keep possession, conceding a few set-pieces in desperate attempts to regain the ball. Neymar, gave the ball away cheaply once, which led to a dangerous Bordeaux move forward.

With so much control and momentum in their favour, Bordeaux should've taken advantage of it, but couldn't. Their shots were either wayward or not clinical enough to beat Navas.

#4 Neymar's open play drought ends in spectacular fashion

Neymar surpassed the 400-goal mark in his career with a brace tonight.

Interestingly, Neymar had scored only once in the top-flight this season entering the game - a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Lyon in September. The last time he scored from open play was in May, almost half a year ago. So it was high time he ended the streak.

Neymar struck twice against Bordeaux tonight, both top-class goals, from open play. He showed excellent control for the first and a neat one-two with Kylian Mbappe for the second.

Those were the 400th and 401st goals of his illustrious career. His PSG tally now stands at 90 from 127 games, including 59 in the French top flight.

