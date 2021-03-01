Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this week as they take on Bordeaux at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Wednesday. Paris Saint-Germain have been impressive in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

Bordeaux are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a disconcerting slump in recent weeks. The home side has managed only one point in its last five games and will have to be at its best in this match.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently engaged in a battle with Lyon and Lille for the Ligue 1 title and cannot afford to lose this fixture. The reigning French champions are two points behind Lille at the moment and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a decent track record against Bordeaux and have won 23 games out of a total of 49 matches played between the two sides. Bordeaux have managed 15 victories against the French giants and can trouble their opponents this week.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Bordeaux were excellent on the day and will want to put in a similar effort this week.

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-D-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-L-L

Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Koscielny is back for this game. Image Source: Ligue 1

Bordeaux

Otavio and Youssouf Sabaly are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Toma Basic is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Injured: Otavio, Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Toma Basic

Suspended: None

Neymar is unavailable at the moment

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Juan Bernat are struggling with their fitness and will be excluded from the squad. Rafinha is also carrying a knock and might not be risked against Bordeaux this weekend

Injured: Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat, Timothee Pembele

Doubtful: Rafinha

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Mexer, Laurent Koscielny, Enock Kwateng; Jean Michael Seri, Yacine Adli, Hatem Ben Arfa; Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo, Samuel Kalu

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

With Neymar still sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi will have to shoulder the goalscoring burden against Bordeaux. The French champions have not been at their best in the league this season and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Bordeaux have failed to meet expectations in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do in order to finish in the top half of the table. Paris Saint-Germain have better players in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

