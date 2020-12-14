Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this week as Bordeaux take on Saint-Etienne in an important game at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Saint-Etienne are currently in a dismal 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The away side was held to a 0-0 draw by Angers last week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Bordeaux are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 table and have shown glimpses of their potential in the recent past. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Lille and will need to bounce back against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have an excellent record against Saint-Etienne and have won 17 games out of a total 42 matches played between the two teams. Saint-Etienne have managed only 11 victories against Bordeaux and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The two sides met in a friendly earlier this year and the game ended with a 4-2 scoreline in Saint-Etienne's favour. Bordeaux have improved over the past month and will want to put in a better performance this week.

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-L-W

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-D-L-L

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Koscielny is currently injured. Image Source: Ligue 1

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have injury concerns of their own and will have to do without Laurent Koscielny and Samuel Kalu in this game. The away side has been in good form and will want a positive result from this game.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Debuchy is back for Saint-Etienne. Image Source: ESPN

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Yvann Macon, Gabriel Silva, and Stephane Ruffier in this game. Mathieu Debuchy has recovered from the injury and is likely to feature against Bordeaux.

Injured: Yvann Macon, Gabriel Silva, Stephane Ruffier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Pablo, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly; Otavio, Toma Basic; Hwang Ui-Jo, Hartem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane; Josh Maja

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin; Miguel Trauco, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Harold Moukoudi, Mathieu Debuchy; Denis Bouanga, Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma

Bordeaux vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Bordeaux have enjoyed patches of success this season and will want to prove a point going into this game. The home side has relied on Hatem Ben Arfa in recent weeks and will want its talisman to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

Saint-Etienne have failed to win their last 11 Ligue 1 games and need to turn their season around before the end of the year. Bordeaux are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 2-1 Saint-Etienne

