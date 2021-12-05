Borrusia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as comeback win takes Bavarians 4 points clear at the top | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich overcame Borussia Dortmund once again in the Bundesliga. A Robert Lewandowski brace on Saturday helped the league leaders come from behind to win a five-goal thriller.

The hosts had a dream start to the game when Jude Bellingham picked out Julian Brandt in the box with a curling pass in the fifth minute. The lead was a short-lived one, though, as Lewandowski soon restored parity.

Thomas Muller stole the ball from Mats Hummels, and laid the ball onto the former Dortmund striker, who produced an unerring finish.

Erling Haaland went on a trademark sprint down the middle after being played in by Bellingham. However, his shot from a tight angle was just wide across the left post.

Borussia Dortmund started the second half the same way they did the first. This time it was Haaland who scored, with Bellingham again in the thick of things. His curling shot beat the full-stretched Manuel Neuer as Dortmund restored parity on the night.

Both teams looked for the winner. However, it was Bayern Munich who struck the decisive strike when Lewandowski netted a landmark strike from the spot. With the win, Bayern Munich have gone four points clear atop the Bundesliga points table. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Borussia Dortmund's defensive errors cost them dearly

Mats Hummels had a poor outing defensively against Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund's good start to the game was short-lived, but they only have themselves to blame for conceding avoidable goals. Mats Hummels was slow to react when Thomas Muller picked out Lewandowski for the opening goal.

The second goal was a result of Dortmund not being able to clear the ball in time. The hosts failed to clear the ball, and Kingsley Coman's effort went over a back-tracking Raphael Guerreiro into the roof of the net.

The third Bayern goal came from the spot, but Hummels should have been more aware.

#4 Bayern Munich's dominance against Borussia Dortmund continues

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich managed to bring out their A-game against Borussia Dortmund yet again, coming from behind to record a memorable win. Robert Lewandowski was at the heart of their supreme performance yet again, bagging a brace.

Bayern Munich have now beaten Dortmund in their last seven meetings, scoring more than once on six occasions. Bayern dominated all aspects of the game, recording more shots on target and having more possession. They completed more passes, and also looked more organised than their counterparts.

