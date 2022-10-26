Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City | Man City player ratings | Champions League 2022-23

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park in their Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday, October 25. The result enabled the German outfit to join their opponents in qualifying for the knockout stages of Europe's premier competition.

Stefan Ortega was forced into an early save from Karim Adeyemi after the German forward ran behind the Cityzens defense in a bid to drive the hosts into the lead. The Borussia Dortmund forward line consisting of Youssoufa Moukoko and Adeyemi linked up on a couple of occasions in the first half, but failed to convert either of those opportunities.

The deadlock was yet to be broken at the half-time interval. However, it was followed by a chaotic opening to the second half before Riyad Mahrez's penalty miss. The Algerian's spotkick, which was directed towards the bottom right-hand corner, was saved by Gregor Kobel in the 57th minute. Chances were at a premium following that penalty miss as Edin Terzic's side were happy to sit back and procure a point.

We shall look at player ratings from Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City player ratings

Stefan Ortega - 7.5/10:

Ortega deserved his clean sheet with a well-rounded performance. The German keeper made a couple of good saves in the first half and looked solid for Pep Guardiola's side.

John Stones - 7/10:

Stones is Mr. Versatile for Pep Guardiola. Stones started the game as a right-back and then moved to the midfield position in the second half. He was solid throughout the night and limited Giovanni Reyna and Thorgan Hazard.

Ruben Dias - 7/10:

A leader at the back, Dias was the key organizer for Manchester City against the German outfit. Dias was not tested much, but his positioning nullified most of Dortmund's threats.

Nathan Ake - 5/10:

Ake was often left alone on the left side of the defense. He struggled to recover as he continued to struggle with the pace of Adeyemi and Moukoko. The Dutch defender was lucky enough not to concede against the Bundesliga outfit.

Joao Cancelo - 5.5/10:

Cancelo's defensive vulnerability was exposed by Adeyemi throughout the game as the Manchester City defender was caught out on numerous occasions. The hosts mostly attacked through the left side of their opponents' defense and created numerous chances. He was taken off before the second half.

Rodri - 6.5/10:

Rodri was the second-best defensive midfielder on the pitch. Emre Can bettered his performance and gave trouble to the Manchester City midfield. The Spaniard was second-best to Jude Bellingham and Julian Brandt as well.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10:

Gundogan came close to scoring twice in two halves. He came close to breaking the hearts of Dortmund supporters in the second half. He was defensively vulnerable and troubled by Brandt throughout the game.

Riyad Mahrez - 3/10:

Marred by a poor display and a penalty miss, Mahrez had a game to forget. The Algeria international could not get the better of Hazard and Nico Schlotterbeck and failed to penetrate into the penalty box.

Phil Foden - 6.5/10:

Most certainly the most threatening Manchester City attacker on the night, Foden gave a tough time to Niklas Sule, who was deployed as a right-back. The academy graduate stretched the hosts' backline and occasionally worried Dortmund's defense.

Julian Alvarez - 6/10:

Alvarez was barely involved in his third consecutive Champions League start. The Argentine struggled to link up with his strike partner Erlibg Haaland and failed to live up to his expectations.

Erling Haaland - 6/10:

The Norwegian superstar failed to mark his return to Signal Iduna Park with a goal. Mats Hummels, who was deployed to deal with Haaland, did it with aplomb as the former Borussia Dortmund striker caused no trouble to the hosts' backline.

Substitutions:

Manuel Akanji - 6.5/10:

Akanji replaced Cancelo at the half-time interval and operated as a right-back. He acted as a calm presence at the back by making a few crucial interceptions and winning headers against his old club.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10:

Silva played further up the field by replacing Foden at the left wing position. He played some crucial passes and added more threats to the Manchester City attack.

Jack Grealish - N/A:

He came on later in the game and did not have enough time to make an impact.

Cole Palmer - N/A:

Palmer replaced Mahrez just before injury time.

