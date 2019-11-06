Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points | Champions League 2019-20

A second-half turnaround saw Dortmund seal three points in a thrilling tie

A blazing spell in the second half saw Borussia Dortmund snatch all three points from Inter Milan at the Signal Iduna Park. Inter Milan led 2-0 at half-time thanks to an early opener from Lautaro Martinez and a goal towards the end of the half by Matia Vecino.

The home side's comeback was staged entirely in the second half as they dug their feet in for a fight and Achraf Hakimi's brace on either side of Julian Brandt's goal made for a compelling story that unfolded on the night.

Had it been proposed at half-time that Dortmund would come back to win the game 3-2, many may not have believed it because Inter were cruising and showing a measure of control that Antonio Conte's teams almost never lose.

Despite finishing the game effectively with 10 men as Matteo Politano hobbled around the pitch carrying an injured ankle, the away side tried to mount a final attack towards the end but were unable to create any clear cut chances.

#5 A game of two halves

Both teams had good spells, Borussia Dortmund just managed theirs better

It's a cliche, but one that fits this game perfectly. Inter Milan were completely in control of the game at half-time. They stifled all of Borussia Dortmund's attacking play in the first period and allowed none fo their attacking players to express themselves.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku's movement was easy for their defenders and midfielders to pick out providing an outlet for Inter. One that worked effectively in their favour until seemingly it all went wrong in the second half.

Dortmund came out with more of a purpose. Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels shadowed the two Inter strikers cutting off a vital outlet for the away side and the hosts kept winning second balls. They found space down the sides and punished Inter, creating chance after chance and most crucially finishing them off to mount their comeback.

