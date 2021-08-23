Borussia Dortmund looking out of depth after shock defeat to Freiburg

It has not been the best of starts to the season for Borussia Dortmund. The Black and Yellows recorded an emphatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening league game, but it’s been a rocky ride since then.

In midweek, Marco Rose’s side lost to rivals Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, and have now lost back-to-back matches after suffering defeat to Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Despite purring in the first game, Erling Haaland has been a pale shadow of himself in his last two matches. The Norwegian goal machine, like many of his teammates, appears to be struggling to find his lethal form.

While the struggle for goals is a genuine concern, Dortmund look disorganised at the back as well, having conceded five goals in their last two matches.

Freiburg shock Dortmund

On Saturday, Rose’s side looked out of depth, as a well-motivated Freiburg team claimed all the spoils in the Black Forest.

Dortmund didn’t look up to the task right from the get-go, and never recovered after conceding. While Freiburg pushed forward in numbers, the Black and Yellows simply had no answers. The end result was a 2-1 win for the home team, who outfought and outthought their more fancied opponents on the day.

Dortmund cannot afford to repeat such a lethargic performance again. The departure of Jadon Sancho has left a huge void in their attack. So manager Marco Rose must find a quick fix before Dortmund find themselves trailing their rivals by a huge margin.

Marco Rose struggling to make Borussia Dortmund tick

Borussia Dortmund experimented with Edin Terzic and Lucien Favre last season before finally settling on Marco Rose, whose impressive work at Borussia Monchengladbach earned him his current job.

However, the 44-year-old appears to be struggling to get the best out of his team. It’s still early days, but Dortmund’s capitulation against Bayern and Freiburg is quite troubling. It’s understandable when a team plays well and loses, but it’s completely different when the team turns out with no character and little fight.

Dortmund still boast a good, youthful team, and there’s time to turn things around. However, Marco Rose is bound to come under intense pressure if the results do not improve quickly.

