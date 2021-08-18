Borussia Dortmund’s naive defending costs them against Bayern Munich in Super Cup

The biggest game on the German football calendar is undoubtedly the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

This is a fixture that usually produces lots of excitement and goals, however, it is beginning to become too one-sided. Bayern obviously have larger resources and better players, and the gulf in class seems to be widening with each passing year.

The Bavarians have won each of their last five matches against their rivals, scoring 15 goals. Dortmund’s last win in this fixture came in August 2019, when they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0.

On Tuesday, Julian Nagelsmann’s side continued their dominance by beating Dortmund 3-1 to lift the 2021 German Super Cup. It’s a new season, but it is the same old story.

Dortmund punished for poor defending

The 3-1 scoreline comes across as a bit flattering for the German champions, considering the fact that the game was more closely contested.

What ultimately proved to be Dortmund’s undoing was their porous defense. The back four of Felix Passlack, Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji and Nico Schulz lacked telepathy and understanding.

Bayern’s opening goal came as a result of Akanji and Schulz sleeping on the job, which allowed Robert Lewandowski to ghost in behind both defenders to score.

The defending for the second and third goals was much worse. Thomas Muller was left unmarked to tap the ball into an empty net while Lewandowski was gifted a one-on-one chance to also score following a failed clearance from Schulz.

On another day, the story could have been different but Dortmund’s poor defending ultimately cost them against Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund still in Bayern Munich’s shadows

Both Dortmund and Bayern started the 2021/22 season with new managers. But while Julian Nagelsmann has already laid his hands on his first trophy, Marco Rose will have to wait much longer.

Rose joined the Black and Yellows from Borussia Monchengladbach to help them close the gap on Bayern Munich, but things haven't started on a good note.

"I think just because it will be against the German champions, Bayern Munich, will be enough,” the Dortmund manager told Bundesliga.com before the Super Cup game.

“The rivalry Dortmund – Bayern is evident. Obviously, we want to use the opportunity of winning the first title of the season. We want to see how far we have come in certain regards. In terms of that, we are well prepared."

While Dortmund did their best, it still wasn’t enough. What is evident, though, is that Rose’s side is still largely in Bayern Munich’s shadows and their manager has a lot of work to do to change that.

