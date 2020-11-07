Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 5 key battles to look out for | Bundesliga 2020-21

German football's biggest rivalry will take centre-stage on Saturday when Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lock horns at the Signal Iduna Park in the first Bundesliga Der Klassiker of the season.

Just over a month on from their thrilling encounter in the Super Cup, the Bundesliga behemoths meet again in an enticing top-of-the-table clash, which happens to be the 128th instalment of the Der Klassiker.

Both sides have an identical record in the league this season, with five wins and a loss apiece from their respective opening six games of the season. The Bavarians hold a slight edge, as they have dominated Bundesliga clashes against Borussia Dortmund in recent times

Ahead of the mouth-watering tie, let's take a look at some of the key battles that could play a pivotal role in determining its outcome:

#1 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) vs Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Serge Gnabry has continued from where he left off last season.

One of the most important factors in Serge Gnabry's meteoric rise since returning to Bayern Munich is his big-game pedigree. He always shows up in top-billing clashes, as he loves a challenge. He could certainly expect one when he goes up against Raphael Guerreiro.

2 - Serge Gnabry is only the second German player to net a brace in a Champions League semi-final, following current teammate Thomas Müller back in 2012-13 (two goals v Barcelona). Toughie. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Cw7K0usHxL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2020

A modern-day full-back with great speed and athleticism, the Portuguese international is often seen pulling the strings in the Borussia Dortmund attack. However, his tenacity when covering the ground and tracking down opponents could be key to BVB's chances against the reigning Bundesliga and European champions.

#2 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) vs Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)

Thomas Muller could be the key for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Muller's renaissance under Hansi Flick has been nothing short of ordinary. The Raumdeuter (interpreter of space) is back to his best for Bayern Munich and remains the creative engine of his side.

Considering Muller's unmatched spatial intelligence and tactical awareness, Emre Can, Muller's former international teammate, could have his hands full. Can would have to be at the top of his game to deny Muller any breathing space to do what the latter does best.

23 - Thomas Müller has now scored 23 goals in the Champions League knockout stages, the third-most of any player behind Cristiano Ronaldo (67) and Lionel Messi (47). Stage. #UCL pic.twitter.com/3p2GYY7tKe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020