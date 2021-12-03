Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Combined XI | Bundesliga 2021-22

Historic rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich square off at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday for an enticing Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga.

The sides are separated by just a point at the top of the table. The Bavarians are in pole position with 31 and Der BVB breathing right below their neck in second with 30.

The visitors have been dominant in this fixture over the last few years. They will be hoping to go four points clear at the top with a win, although Dortmund have won all their home games this season.

When the sides clashed in the German Supercup in August, Bayern came away with a 3-1 win in Dortmund. Now, can they pull off a seventh consecutive Klassiker win? or can the hosts manage to hold them off?

Sony Sports @SonySportsIndia



The two most successful teams in German football are headed to take the top spot in the Bundesliga.



Watch Der Klassiker LIVE, 4th December

11 PM

Sony TEN 2



#BVBvFCB #Germany #Classico #SirfSonyPeDikhega Saturday night just got explosive! 💥The two most successful teams in German football are headed to take the top spot in the Bundesliga.Watch Der Klassiker LIVE, 4th December11 PMSony TEN 2 Saturday night just got explosive! 💥The two most successful teams in German football are headed to take the top spot in the Bundesliga. Watch Der Klassiker LIVE, 4th December11 PMSony TEN 2#BVBvFCB #Germany #Classico #SirfSonyPeDikhega https://t.co/8jbU6qAlBa

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's see how the Bundesliga giants line-up in a combined XI: (Formation: 4-1-3-2)

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

The best goalkeeper of the Bundesliga

No surprises here. Manuel Neuer has been fantastic for Bayern Munich this season and slots into our XI without much dispute.

In 13 games, the German custodian has conceded only 13 times, while keeping four clean sheets, joint second-most in the league.

🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 @FCBayernUS 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋𝕂𝔼𝔼ℙ𝔼ℝ 🐐



The best of another spectacular year from Manuel Neuer. ⭐ 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋𝕂𝔼𝔼ℙ𝔼ℝ 🐐The best of another spectacular year from Manuel Neuer. ⭐ https://t.co/YtIw3ztZ3B

Neuer is widely considered one of the greatest 'keepers of all-time. He is known for his consistency, agility, speed, footwork, and exceptional reflexes.

A Der Klassiker veteran of 38 games, he's kept a clean sheet on 13 occasions, nearly a third of the time. This is a great record considering how fierce this rivalry is.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh