Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund will hope to return to winning ways when they face TSG Hoffenheim at home.

Hoffenheim are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga with one win and one draw from their opening two games of the season.

A clash against Borussia Dortmund will be a big test for Sebastian Hoeness’ side, but they will hope to spring a surprise come Friday.

Hoffenheim are currently flying high in the Bundesliga table as they occupy second spot. It’s still early days, however, and they will hope to remain high up the table.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, know they cannot afford to drop too many points early on. They run the risk of drifting too far away from title rivals Bayern Munich if they play as meekly as they did against Freiburg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Head-to-head

The two sides have been involved in some thrilling Bundesliga games in recent seasons. Borussia Dortmund have a slight head-to-head advantage with nine wins, while Hoffenheim have won the fixture seven times.

There have been more draws (10) than wins for either side. Dortmund have surprisingly won just one of their last five games between the two sides and will hope to change that this Friday.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L

Hoffenheim form guide: W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund will be without Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Thorgan Hazard and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Raphael Guerreiro got some playing time off the bench against Freiburg and could once again feature against Hoffenheim.

Injured: Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Pavel Kaderabek and Florian Grillitsch are not fully fit yet, and might not start the game. Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner are not expected to feature.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Pavel Kaderabek, Florian Grillitsch, Havard Nordtveit, Sargis Adamyan

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland

Hoffenheim Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Sebastian Rudy, Angelo Stiller; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric; Munas Dabbur

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have had a mixed start to the season and will need to show their mettle against Hoffenheim. With the fans behind them and some key players returning, we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hoffenheim

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P