Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City | 5 Hits and Flops | Champions League 2022-23 

Both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City qualified for the next round of the Champions League after playing out a dull 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park.

Despite having another round of matches left in the group stage, City are confirmed group winners with the German side cementing second spot. Both sides created several chances but failed to convert them into goals.

Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi found space behind the City defence in the 15th minute but his effort was stopped by Stefan Ortega. Youssoufa Moukoko, Dortmund's 17-year-old was through on goal in the 37th minute but the young forward failed to find the target despite being only a few yards out.

Three minutes before the hour mark, City won a penalty after former Liverpool player Emre Can fouled Riyad Mahrez inside the penalty box. However, the former Leicester City winger failed to score, with the game remaining goalless.

The German outfit continued to hit City on the counter but the match ended 0-0. On that note, let's take a look at five hits and flops in the game.

#5 Hit - Julian Brandt:

Brandt ran the show in the midfield

Julian Brandt's intensity caught the City midfield by surprise last night. The likes of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan were not spared a moment's rest as Brandt kept picking up important spaces between the City midfield and defense.

His tireless running not only put City on the backfoot, but it also allowed Dortmund attackers (Adeyemi, Moukoko and Reyna) to bolt forward and find space behind the backline.

His directness put Rodri off his game as the Spaniard struggled to establish his usual dominance on a game.

#4 Flop - Nathan Ake:

Nathan Ake struggled to contain Adeyemi

The Dutch defender had a poor game by all means. He failed to contain the threat of Karim Adeyemi, who ran behind him on numerous occasions. City's cleansheet had more to do with Dortmund missing easy chances rather than Ake guarding the backline.

Ake also looked shaky with the ball against the German club and failed to pick up important spaces which would have allowed City to build better from the back.

#3 Hit - Karim Adeyemi:

Karim Adeyemi in action

Karim Adeyemi may have not scored a goal last night but he was definitely dangerous with his running and positioning. Along with support from Bellingham and Brandt from behind, Adeyemi glided past the City defense time and again.

His passing in the final-third and overall decision making in crucial points also put City under pressure. He might have come away with a goal on any other night.

#2 Flop - Riyad Mahrez:

Riyad Mahrez missed a spot-kick

Mahrez had a forgetful night in Europe. He had a golden opportunity to make up for it when he earned a penalty in the second half. However, his shot from 12-yards was saved by Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Mahrez has been in and out of the starting XI a lot this season and will have to step up soon or else risk warming the bench for the foreseeable future.

#1 Hit - Mats Hummels:

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The veteran defender was a leader at the back. He won the 'Player of the Match' award and it was deserved. The German centre-back shut out the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, making crucial interceptions and tackles to keep his team's cleansheet intact.

Hummels's performance at the back has guaranteed the German side a place in the knockout stage.

