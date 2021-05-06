Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund are set to play host to RB Leipzig on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion for their latest Bundesliga game.

Borussia Dortmund come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Ole Werner's Holstein Kiel last Sunday in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal. A first-half brace from young United States of America international Giovanni Reyna and goals from experienced German forward Marco Reus, Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard and English midfielder Jude Bellingham ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen 2-1 last Saturday in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal. Goals from South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan and Swedish attacker Emil Forsberg sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig. German midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt scored the consolation goal for Werder Bremen.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating RB Leipzig 3-1. A second-half brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland and a goal from English forward Jadon Sancho secured the win for Borussia Dortmund. Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth scored the sole goal for RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-L

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, experienced Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko and French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

England international Jude Bellingham is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Injured: Axel Witsel, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Youssoufa Moukoko

Doubtful: Erling Braut Haaland

Suspended: Jude Bellingham

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will be without young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, Dutch winger Justin Kluivert and French forward Christopher Nkunku, while there are doubts over the availability of German defender Marcel Halstenberg.

Injured: Justin Kluivert, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku

Doubtful: Marcel Halstenberg

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are currently 5th in the Bundesliga table, and have four consecutive league games. They will be keen to ensure that they play Champions League football next season, otherwise it will be difficult to keep hold of stars like Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will bid adieu to Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season, with the German set to join Bayern Munich in the summer. Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch has been announced as the new RB Leipzig boss, and he will have a tough job in his hands of replicating what Nagelsmann did.

Both sides have an exciting group of players, but RB Leipzig might just edge past Borussia Dortmund.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 RB Leipzig

