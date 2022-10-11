Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund take on Sevilla in an important clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side held Bayern Munich to an admirable 2-2 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been shockingly poor this year. The Andalusian giants played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Sevilla and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's one victory.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only one of their last nine home games against Spanish opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Real Madrid in the 2017-18 campaign.

Sevilla have won only one of their last eight matches against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous victory coming against VfL Wolfsburg last year.

Borussia Dortmund have managed two victories against Sevilla - they will have been more successful against only Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League with a victory in this fixture.

Sevilla are winless in their last four away games against German opponents in European competitions and will need to improve their record this week.

Borussia Dortmund have kept clean sheets in their last two home games in the UEFA Champions League, scoring eight goals in the process.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have shown flashes of their potential this season and will be intent on giving the competition's big names a run for their money. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Sevilla are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have endured a dismal season so far. Borussia Dortmund are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssoufa Moukoko to score - Yes

