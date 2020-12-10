Borussia Dortmund will return to action in the Bundesliga on Saturday when they take on VfB Stuttgart at the Signal Iduna Park.
Die Schwarzgelben returned to winning ways to beat Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday in the Champions League to top Group F. That victory brought an end to a three-game winless run in all competitions.
Stuttgart, on the other hand, picked up an impressive win against Werder Bremen in their previous outing.
After overcoming some early pressure by Werder Bremen, Stuttgart grew into the game and were largely comfortable before the hosts scored a late consolation.
Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side are still unbeaten away from home in the Bundesliga, but their run will be tested against the much-fancied Dortmund side this Saturday. The clash against Dortmund is likely to be an intense affair.
Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head
Both sides have been in patchy form, as Dortmund have picked up just one point more than Stuttgart in their last five games in the Bundesliga. With league leaders Bayern Munich set to go through a tough run of games in the coming weeks, Lucien Favre’s side need to make this period count to try and close the gap.
Stuttgart, along with Union Berlin, have been the surprise team in the Bundesliga this season. Despite only sealing promotion in July, they have looked comfortable in the Bundesliga and have troubled teams with their pressing and staunch defending.
Matarazzo’s side, however, have a poor record against Dortmund, and have won just one out of the last six games between the two teams. The win came way back in 2007, and Stuttgart will hope to change their abysmal record in this fixture.
That said, Dortmund have lost their last two home games in the Bundesliga, so it’s all to play for.
Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-W-L-D
VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-D-D-L-W
Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Team News
Borussia Dortmund will be without a few key players for the clash as they have been hit with injuries. Defenders Thomas Meunier and Thomas Delaney are unavailable.
Key goal-scorer Erling Haaland will be unavailable until Christmas after suffering a muscle injury. Spaniard Mateu Morey is also a doubt.
Injured: Thomas Meunier, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Marcel Schmelzer
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Stuttgart will also be without some regulars as Daniel Didavi and Eric Thommy are unavailable. Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a knee injury in late November, and remains a doubt for this game after missing out against Werder Bremen.
Silas Wamangituka did well in attack, and is expected to start once again against Borussia Dortmund.
Injured: Daniel Didavi, Erik Thommy, Momo Cisse
Doubtful: Nicolas Gonzalez
Suspended: Gonzalo Castro
Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted Lineups
Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Roman Burki; Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek; Nico Schulz, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can; Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt
VfB Stuttgart (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Philipp Forster, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly.
Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction
Winning their Champions League group was a much-needed shot in the arm for Borussia Dortmund, and their attack might have too much quality for Stuttgart.
We expect the hosts to end their torrid home form and pick up a win in the Bundesliga.
Score Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 VfB StuttgartPublished 10 Dec 2020, 20:15 IST