Borussia Dortmund will return to action in the Bundesliga on Saturday when they take on VfB Stuttgart at the Signal Iduna Park.

Die Schwarzgelben returned to winning ways to beat Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday in the Champions League to top Group F. That victory brought an end to a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, picked up an impressive win against Werder Bremen in their previous outing.

After overcoming some early pressure by Werder Bremen, Stuttgart grew into the game and were largely comfortable before the hosts scored a late consolation.

Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player in Champions League history last night. 💛



🗣️ The #MatchdayLive team want to know your favourite UCL teenager... 🔻🔻🔻 pic.twitter.com/Ihj500XWrJ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 9, 2020

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side are still unbeaten away from home in the Bundesliga, but their run will be tested against the much-fancied Dortmund side this Saturday. The clash against Dortmund is likely to be an intense affair.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Both sides have been in patchy form, as Dortmund have picked up just one point more than Stuttgart in their last five games in the Bundesliga. With league leaders Bayern Munich set to go through a tough run of games in the coming weeks, Lucien Favre’s side need to make this period count to try and close the gap.

Stuttgart, along with Union Berlin, have been the surprise team in the Bundesliga this season. Despite only sealing promotion in July, they have looked comfortable in the Bundesliga and have troubled teams with their pressing and staunch defending.

Matarazzo’s side, however, have a poor record against Dortmund, and have won just one out of the last six games between the two teams. The win came way back in 2007, and Stuttgart will hope to change their abysmal record in this fixture.

That said, Dortmund have lost their last two home games in the Bundesliga, so it’s all to play for.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: W-L-W-L-D

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be without a few key players for the clash as they have been hit with injuries. Defenders Thomas Meunier and Thomas Delaney are unavailable.

Key goal-scorer Erling Haaland will be unavailable until Christmas after suffering a muscle injury. Spaniard Mateu Morey is also a doubt.

🎙 Michael Zorc:



"It was Erling's wish to go through rehab in Qatar. He is surrounded by many experts who are in close contact with our doctors. That's why we gave him permission. He is already making progress." pic.twitter.com/zbU4myiBPj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 10, 2020

Injured: Thomas Meunier, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart will also be without some regulars as Daniel Didavi and Eric Thommy are unavailable. Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a knee injury in late November, and remains a doubt for this game after missing out against Werder Bremen.

Silas Wamangituka did well in attack, and is expected to start once again against Borussia Dortmund.

Injured: Daniel Didavi, Erik Thommy, Momo Cisse

Doubtful: Nicolas Gonzalez

Suspended: Gonzalo Castro

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Roman Burki; Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek; Nico Schulz, Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can; Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt

VfB Stuttgart (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Philipp Forster, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Winning their Champions League group was a much-needed shot in the arm for Borussia Dortmund, and their attack might have too much quality for Stuttgart.

We expect the hosts to end their torrid home form and pick up a win in the Bundesliga.

Score Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 VfB Stuttgart