Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Dortmund host Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, as they look to put a troubled couple of months behind them and start afresh in the new year.

Dortmund have won only one of their last four games, all of which young striker Erling Haaland has missed.

Interim head coach Edin Terzic has not yet managed to steady the ship the way he was expected to following the sacking of Lucien Favre.

Save it - Retweet it - Send it to a friend 🗓



Here is what we have in store for January! pic.twitter.com/QRmhaMwywz — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 1, 2021

In their last Bundesliga game before the break, Dortmund went down 2-1 to Union Berlin. Young sensation Youssoufa Moukoko scored to level matters in that game, but Union struck late to take all three points.

After that game, Dortmund did manage a win in the DFB Pokal where they beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0.

Wolfsburg are currently two points and a spot ahead of Dortmund. They have lost only one game this season against Bayern Munich.

Based on their performances so far, they are deserving of their spot in the Bundesliga top four.

They beat Stuttgart 1-0 in their last game before the break thanks to a goal from Josip Brekalo.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have won 25 out of the last 44 games they have played against Wolfsburg, while losing 10.

Borussia Dortmund form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer are ruled out for Dortmund, but there are still concerns over both Haaland and Mats Hummels.

Terzic said that the Norwegian is progressing well in his recovery, but he might not start this game.

Injuries: Thorgan Hazard, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels

Suspension: None

Wolfsburg

Maximilian Arnold, Maximilian Philipp, Maxence Lacroix, Jerome Roussillon and Xaver Schlager self-isolated during the break due to COVID-19 concerns. All of those players should be available for this game.

Admir Mehmedi is not in contention, as the Swiss has an Achilles tendon injury.

Injuries: Admir Mehmedi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Axel Witsel; Gio Reyna, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho; Youssoufa Moukoko

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Xavier Schlager, Joshua Guilavogui; Ridle Baku, Renato Steffen, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Prediction

With Haaland's participation in doubt, it is difficult to see where Borussia Dortmund's consistent goal threat will come from.

Jadon Sancho's poor form has hurt them so far this season. Against a strong side like Wolfsburg, we predict Dortmund to narrowly lose at home.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Wolfsburg