Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Borussia Dortmund host Zenit Saint Petersburg at the Westfalenstadion. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to give a positive account of themselves in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund are currently in third place in the Bundesliga table and are within touching distance of the top spot. The German outfit was thrashed by Lazio by a 3-1 margin last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg have been in excellent form in the Russian Premier League and will want to make a mark in Europe this season. The Russian outfit lost to Club Brugge by a 2-1 margin and need to make amends against Borussia Dortmund this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have faced Zenit Saint Petersburg on two occasions in the past in the UEFA Champions League. The two teams have one victory apiece and will want to get a competitive edge over their opposition this week.

Borussia Dortmund have been prone to defensive lapses in the recent past and will have to keep their guard up against a Russian side that is stacked with several attacking options.

Borrusia Dortmund form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

Emre Can is unavailable for this game

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a massive list of injuries to contend with and will be unable to field Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Marcel Schmelzer in this game. Emre Can has tested positive for the coronavirus and has also been ruled out this week.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer, Emre Can

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg need a victory

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg have a formidable squad and are likely to field an attacking line-up in this fixture. Malcom has been excellent for the hosts this season but is recovering from an injury and will be sidelined against Borussia Dortmund.

Injured: Malcom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier; Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud; Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho; Erling Braut Haaland

Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Sebastian Driussi, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyaev; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have an array of talented youngsters in their squad and hold the upper hand going into this game. The German outfit has suffered from several defensive lapses, however, and will need to be alert against a potentially lethal opponent.

The likes of Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun have been excellent for Zenit Saint Petersburg and will have to be at their best to overcome their German opposition. Erling Braut Haaland is currently in the form of his life and should be able to guide Borussia Dortmund past the finish line.

