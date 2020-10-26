Sevilla vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold this week as reigning Europa League champions Sevilla take on French outfit Rennes in a Group E fixture at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Both sides picked up a draw in their first fixtures in the UEFA Champions League and will want all three points from this game.

Sevilla have enjoyed an excellent few months in Europe but slumped to a shock defeat against La Liga side Eibar over the weekend. The Andalusians have built a formidable squad under Julen Lopetegui and should be able to dominate this fixture.

Rennes are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 table and started their domestic season in fine fashion. The French outfit has experienced a slump in recent weeks, however, and will need to be at its best to stand a chance in this game.

Sevilla vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Rennes have never faced each other on the European stage and will want to make their mark on this fixture with a victory this week. Sevilla were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Chelsea last week and need all three points from this game.

Rennes are the dark horses in their group at the moment and will want to make a statement in this game. The French side has not won a game in over two weeks and needs to prove a point on Wednesday.

Sevilla form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Rennes form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Sevilla vs Rennes Team News

Jules Kounde cannot play a part against Rennes

Sevilla

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unavailable for this game. Oussama Idrissi is also injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jules Kounde, Oussama Idrissi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes have to be at their best against Sevilla

Rennes

Rennes will have to do without the services of Faitout Maouassa in the Champions League this week. The French side has settled on a line-up this season and is unlikely to change its formation against Sevilla.

Advertisement

Injured: Faitout Maouassa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Rennes Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Sergi Gomez, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Gudelj, Fernando; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Suso

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert Henrique, Nayef Aguerd, Daniele Rugani, Hamari Traore; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Jonas Martin; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Sevilla vs Rennes Prediction

Sevilla have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this game. Julen Lopetegui will not be happy with his side's recent performances, however, and will try to elicit a response from the Andalusians in the Champions League.

Rennes are known to punch above their weight and can potentially pull off a victory in this fixture. Sevilla will be intent on putting their negative results this month behind them and making a statement in this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Rennes

Also Read: Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21