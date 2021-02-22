Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back with another set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as Manchester City take on Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Manchester City have been excellent in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach have endured a disconcerting slump after a strong start to the season and find themselves in eighth place in the Bundesliga table. The German side did shock Real Madrid in the group stages earlier this season and will look to pull off another upset this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have become a formidable juggernaut under Pep Guardiola and are on an incredible winning streak at the moment. The Cityzens have defeated Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool this month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have an excellent record against Borussia Monchengladbach and have won three games out of four against the German side. Borussia Monchengladbach have never defeated Manchester City in an official European fixture and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League in 2016 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Borussia Monchengladbach presented a robust front on the day and will want to put in a similar effort this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach has a strong squad

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach have no discernible injury concerns going into this game and will have to name their strongest side. Marcus Thuram was benched in the Bundesliga over the weekend and is likely to start this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nathan Ake is unavailable at the moment

Manchester City

Advertisement

Nathan Ake is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Phil Foden and Rodri did not start against Arsenal over the weekend and are likely to start against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Injured: Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Stefan Lainer; Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Watch the entire 90-minutes of our win over Arsenal on CITY+ 📺



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 22, 2021

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been virtually flawless in recent weeks and have restored their status as the best team in the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola's well-drilled outfit has conceded only seven goals in its last 20 games and will have its sights set on silverware this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins on Tuesday. Manchester City have been irrepressible this year and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Manchester City

Also Read: Barcelona vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21