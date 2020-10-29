Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play RB Leipzig on Saturday at the Borussia-Park in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Mainz on Saturday in their most recent Bundesliga game last week.

Goals from captain and forward Lars Stindl, Germany international Jonas Hofmann and centre-back Matthias Ginter secured the win for Marco Rose's side.

A brace from young striker Jean-Philippe Mateta proved to be scant consolation for Mainz.

JAAAAAA!!!! 😤 What a show of character from the Foals to claim all three points in Mainz! 🐎💚#DieFohlen #M05BMG 2-3 pic.twitter.com/gSmxWLKem3 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) October 24, 2020

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat 10-man Hertha Berlin 2-1 last Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Goals from talented centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Austria international Marcel Sabitzer sealed the deal for RB Leipzig. Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba scored the only goal for Hertha Berlin, who had Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik sent off in the second half.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In eight previous encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won fives games and drawn the other three.

Advertisement

The two clubs last met each other early this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Striker Patrik Schick, now at Bayer Leverkusen, and young French midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored the goals for RB Leipzig, while France international Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann found the back of the net for Borussia Monchengladbach. Plea was sent off in the second half.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-W-D-W

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without young defenders Mamadou Doucoure and Louis Beyer, as well as key midfielder Denis Zakaria, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Louis Beyer, Denis Zakaria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have a few injury concerns. French defender Nordi Mukiele, right-back Lukas Klostermann, Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer and young attacker Fabrice Hartmann are all out due to injuries. Midfielder Amadou Haidara tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, and remains unlikely to feature.

Injured: Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Amadou Haidara

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Dani Olmo, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Angelino

Advertisement

Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have impressed under the management of Marco Rose, and the German has already been suggested as a potential candidate for other high-profile jobs. Attackers Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann have all thrived, and will be vital against RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are sitting on top of the league table. Manager Julian Nagelsmann is seen as one of the best young coaches in Europe right now, and the continued excellence of his side has seen the German's stock rise exponentially.

Two young coaches with an attacking philosophy face-off, and the match should not be short of goals. However, RB Leipzig, given their current form in the league, should narrowly edge past the home side.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 RB Leipzig

Also Read: Manchester United star Paul Pogba urged to leave the club by Paul Ince