Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Bosman Ruling: 5 of the greatest free transfers ever

Debjyoti Samanta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
564   //    24 Sep 2018, 15:19 IST

Image result for bosman rule
The Bosman ruling proved beneficial for the players

When the Bosman ruling came into effect on 15th December 1995, the world of football was changed forever. Before Bosman took his club RFC Liege to court for not allowing him to switch teams, there was no concept of a free transfer or a pre-contract offer, as we know of today.

Before this game-changing verdict, the buying team had to pay a transfer fee to the parent club even after a player’s contract had expired. This meant a double whammy for the player as the club held all the aces, even though the player was no longer contracted to the club.

This is why the Bosman ruling was such a game changer in world football as effectively, the players became the ones who now held all the aces in terms of negotiating a better contract or getting a move to a bigger club. In fact, players having 6-months remaining on their contracts can talk to other clubs, in what is termed a pre-contract negotiation.

The recent free transfers of Emre Can and Leon Goretzka to Juventus and Bayern Munich respectively being the case in points. Both players had effectively decided to run down their contracts at Liverpool and Schalke respectively in order to generate a move.

Therefore, there have been many cases where the clubs buying these free players have benefitted immensely. In this article we look at 5 of the best free transfers that have taken place in world football:

Note: The players making this list have been literally free. Therefore, the likes of Paul Pogba have not been considered since Juventus paid a tribunal fee to Manchester United as Pogba was less than 23-years old. 

#5 Esteban Cambiasso (Inter Milan)

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale Milano - Serie A
Cambiasso impressed everyone during his 10-year stay at the San Siro

Esteban Cambiasso is an Inter Milan legend, having spent 10 years with the Milanese club. What makes him one of Inter’s finest signings is the fact that he came free of cost.

Cambiasso made his move to the San Siro in 2004 after spending a couple of relatively successful seasons at Real Madrid. However, it was at San Siro that the defensive midfielder really flourished, winning 15 major trophies during his decade-long stay in Italy.

The Argentine international’s finest moment with the Serie A side came during the historic 2009/10 season, when Inter completed the treble, winning the UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia. All in all, Cambiasso made a total of 420 appearances for the Serie A giants contributing a total of 51 goals in the process.

After leaving Inter in 2014, the diminutive midfielder joined Premier League side Leicester for free, winning the club’s player of the year award in his only season with the Foxes.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football FC Bayern Munich Football Andrea Pirlo Robert Lewandowski
Debjyoti Samanta
ANALYST
Football Addict | Liverpool Supporter | #YNWA |
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
5 best Bosman transfers of this Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Best XI of Free Transfers (2000-2017)
RELATED STORY
Top 5 free transfers of this decade
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and...
RELATED STORY
5 intriguing fixtures from the first week of the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us