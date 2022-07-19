Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Botev Plovdiv will play host to APOEL at Botev 1912 Football Complex in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

Botev Plovdiv finished third in the Bulgarian Parva Liga last season. They have won the top-flight title twice, but the last time was 55 years ago. The Plovdiv-based club have been runners-up twice and third-placed on 14 occasions since then.

Ahead of their continental campaign, the Canaries have recruited five new players while one has returned from loan. Botev are traditionally strong on their home turf thanks to a vibrant home support. We expect to see such a showing against APOEL this week.

APOEL are the biggest and most successful club in Cyprus, with a record 28 Cypriot Championship titles. However, their last success in the top-flight came in 2018-19, with a third-placed finish last season.

They are not a strong match for Botev Plovdiv but Τhrylos parade a defense that is difficult to penetrate. Their impressive attacking and defensive playing pattern has won them a number of battles in the past. It is unclear how they will proceed against the Canaries in Plovdiv, but they will likely not be at full tilt.

Botev Plovdiv are expected to control much of the proceedings but they need breakthroughs to give them a chance in the second leg of the tie.

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Head-to-Head

Both teams will be facing off against each other for the very first time. Their paths have never crossed until now.

Botev Plovdiv form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

APOEL form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-L

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Team News

Botev Plovdiv

Centre-back Stanislav Rabotov faces a lengthy injury layoff following a serious knee injury. Attacking midfielder Todor Nedelev will not play a part in the clash after sustaining a head injury. Left-back Pa Konate from Guinea faces suspension following a red card.

Injury: Stanislav Rabotov, Todor Nedelev.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Pa Konate.

Unavailable: None.

APOEL

Centre-forward Giorgi Kvilitaia is receiving treatment from a torn muscle and is expected to be back by the end of the month. APOEL have added 14 new players to the squad, including Brazilian midfielder Carlos Dias, who returned from a loan spell at another Cypriot side, PAEEK FC.

Injury: Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Predicted Xls

Botev Plovdiv (3-4-2-1): Hidajet Hankić (GK), Roberto Puncec, Viktor Genev, Jasper van Heertum, James Eto'o, Dylan Mertens, Roy Herman, Nikolay Minkov, Dimitar Tonev, Emmanuel Toku, Antoine Baroan

APOEL (4-2-3-1): Apostolos Tsilingiris (GK), Bert Esselink, Christos Wheeler, Mateo Susic, Murtaz Daushvili, José Crespo, Lucas Souza, Kingsley Sarfo, Georgios Efrem, Stavros Georgiou, Nikolas Koutsakos

Botev Plovdiv vs APOEL Prediction

Botev have been defeated twice in their last seven meetings on their home turf. They won four games and drew one. However, the last game they hosted at the venue ended in a 1-0 setback. The Canaries won't likely treat their fans to another nightmare within a fortnight – especially not in a continental fixture. APOEL will count on the return leg but will strive to avoid a heavy away loss.

Botev Plovdiv are expected to win overwhelmingly in view of putting a dent in APOEL’s chances in the second leg.

Prediction: Botev Plovdiv 3-0 APOEL

