Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Men who were poor for the Red Devils

Manchester United traveled to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to face a Bournemouth side who were level on points with them in the Premier League table. The Red Devils were looking to make it four wins on the road for the first time since the beginning of the year and had lost just once in the last five games in all competitions. Bournemouth, on the other hand, were without a win in their last five games, a period where they had three draws and two defeats.

Since the draw against Liverpool at home, United had defeated Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League, Norwich City in the Premier League and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Subsequently, the Red Devils had climbed up to 7th in the Premier League table and had momentum on their side in the build-up to the game against the Cherries. Solskjaer was looking forward to picking up another away win and he named his team accordingly.

Manchester United Starting XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Scott McTominay, Fred, Andreas Pereira; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James.

United started the game well but could not find a breakthrough despite their early pressure. It was the home side who took the lead through Joshua King in the 45th minute. After the break, United continued their search for the equalizer but failed to score, as the game ended 1-0 in Bournemouth’s favour. Here are the 5 men who were poor for the Red Devils and cost United the game.

#5 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman’s return from injury had coincided with United’s turn in fortunes of late. Solskjaer had used him carefully, easing him back into action, but had the opportunity of starting with him in the first eleven against Bournemouth. Anthony Martial was expected to carry forward his team but failed to have any impact on the game. The Frenchman looked a little off the pace and even his pressing in the final third looked half-hearted at times.

Martial did not cause the opposition defence too many worries and his positioning and movement in the box left a lot to be desired. The Frenchman’s inability to assert his influence on the game ultimately cost United.

