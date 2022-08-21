Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Talking points as Odegaard brace inspires emphatic win at Bournemouth

North London side Arsenal emerged victorious by a score of 3-0 following their short trip to Bournemouth as part of gameweek three of the English Premier League.

Arsenal, along with Manchester City, remained the only clubs to have a perfect record since the start of the season and continued to better their record after a fabulous performance at Dean Court.

The Gunners oozed confidence throughout the game, never once looking out of their depth. They were the better side across both halves, with club captain Martin Odegaard bagging a brace in the process.

#BOUARS 05' | Martin Odegaard11' | Martin Odegaard54' | William SalibaPerfect in pink0-3(FT) ⏰ 05' | Martin Odegaard⏰ 11' | Martin Odegaard⏰ 54' | William Saliba Perfect in pink 👌 🍒 0-3 💖 (FT)#BOUARS https://t.co/lH6bX9FLoB

The north London outfit started extremely strongly, with Odegaard opening the scoring after a brilliant passing move within just five minutes of the start. He then went on to double the club's lead just six minutes later, before centre-back William Saliba scored a rare goal to give Arsenal a three-goal advantage.

The win took the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table, ensuring they have won maximum points from their three games so far. On that note, let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings against Bournemouth.

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Aaron Ramsdale lined up between the sticks for Arsenal. He had relatively very little to do and contributed well to the Gunners' passing by helping build up play from the back. Ramsdale was up to the task on the rare occasion that he was tested and kept a clean sheet.

Ben White - 7/10

Ben White continued to line up as the right-back in Mikel Arteta's system, doing a fairly good job once again. He contributed excellently to the side's attack, but also made a couple of loose passes in defense. Overall, a decent performance from the Englishman.

William Saliba - 8.5/10

The young Frenchman has developed into a fan favorite within just three starts in the Premier League. Saliba showed maturity beyond his years and was excellent on the right side of the central defensive pairing. He also scored a stunning goal to put the cherry on the cake.

Perfect. William Saliba in the first half for Arsenal vs. Bournemouth:◉ 100% pass accuracy◉ 100% long ball accuracy◉ 100% duels won◎ Most touches (65)◎ Most passes (63)◎ 5x possession wonPerfect. William Saliba in the first half for Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: ◉ 100% pass accuracy ◉ 100% long ball accuracy◉ 100% duels won ◎ Most touches (65)◎ Most passes (63)◎ 5x possession won Perfect. 👌 https://t.co/2AbplZbcCB

Gabriel - 7.5/10

Gabriel lined up alongside William Saliba at the heart of the side's defense. His passing and defensive prowess were clear to see throughout the game, as he put in a very tidy performance to deliver a comfortable win for Arsenal.

Oleksandr Zincheko - 8/10

Zinchenko has started all three of Arsenal's games so far at left-back and has completely made the position his own. He was extremely comfortable on the ball, almost never giving it away. He complemented this perfectly with his contributions in attack, almost looking like he has been at the club all his life.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Thomas Partey put in yet another composed performance in the center of the park. He showed great calm and composure in tight spaces and formed a brilliant passing partnership with Granit Xhaka to win the game from midfield.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Granit Xhaka displayed exactly what he is capable of when he is at his best. His passing was impeccable throughout the game, even grabbing an assist for William Saliba's goal. His performances will certainly encourage Mikel Arteta as the side aim to compete for a UEFA Champions League spot this season.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka lined up on the right wing and was up to the task throughout the game. Several fans are of the opinion that the young Englishman could be even better and add some goals and assists to his game. Saka created several chances throughout the game, linking with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard to great effect.

Martin Odegaard - 9/10

Club captain Martin Odegaard had a phenomenal day out at Dean Court. The Norwegian bagged a brace in just 11 minutes and pulled the strings at the heart of the midfield right until he was substituted in the 74th minute. Odegaard was undoubtedly the man of the match of the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

Gabriel Martinelli continued his blistering start to the season with another brilliant performance away from home. He was a constant threat on the left wing with his electric pace, often creating chances for his teammates or taking shots at goal himself.

Gabriel Jesus - 8.5/10

Gabriel Jesus cemented his place as one of the most in-form players in England right now. His touch, strength and ball progression were key enablers to Arsenal's first goal and he continued to be a constant threat right up until the final whistle. He was unfortunate to pick up a yellow card for a clumsy foul in the second half.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Decision was to wait, save money and put efforts on GJ for June.



£45m fee - seems worth it! Fair to say Arsenal strategy has been smart. They wanted Vlahović in Jan, it collapsed - had chance to sign 5/6 strikers offered but Edu and Arteta only wanted Gabriel Jesus.Decision was to wait, save money and put efforts on GJ for June.£45m fee - seems worth it! Fair to say Arsenal strategy has been smart. They wanted Vlahović in Jan, it collapsed - had chance to sign 5/6 strikers offered but Edu and Arteta only wanted Gabriel Jesus. ⚪️🔴 #AFCDecision was to wait, save money and put efforts on GJ for June.£45m fee - seems worth it! https://t.co/wvIp9JKmti

Rating Arsenal's substitutes against Bournemouth

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5/10

Emile Smith Rowe replaced Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in the 74th minute. While he was not a massive threat, he did link up well with his wingers to ensure Arsenal kept the pressure on the Bournemouth defense.

Eddie Nketiah - 7/10

Eddie Nketiah replaced Gabriel Martinelli as part of a triple substitution in the 74th minute. He contributed well with his defensive pressing and was presented with a decent chance from a slightly tight angle.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced right-back Ben White in the final 15 minutes of the game. He performed his role dexterously, ensuring that all of Bournemouth's attacking threats on the wing were thwarted sufficiently.

Kieran Tierney - N/A

Kieran Tierney replaced Zinchenko in the 88th minute. He played too few minutes to warrant a ranking.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - N/A

Lokonga replaced Granit Xhaka for the final six minutes of the match. He played too few minutes to warrant a ranking.

