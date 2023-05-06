Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as Ziyech, Felix and Sterling star in a much-needed win | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea secured an important 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, May 6. The result was their first point in seven games.

The Blues entered this game on the back of a dismal run of form since Frank Lampard took over, losing each of their six games. They were humbled 3-1 by Arsenal in their last outing, scoring their goal thanks to a defensive lapse by the Gunners.

Lampard named a strong lineup as he looked to secure his first win in his second stint as manager.

Chelsea made a confident start to the game as they kept the ball for extended spells and looked to build momentum from the back. They had the ball for 67% of the first half, allowing them to settle in and take Bournemouth out of the equation. N'Golo Kante assisted Conor Gallagher for the Blues' opening goal after just nine minutes.

The Cherries showed resilience and fought back as they looked likely to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga. They equalized after 21 minutes as Ryan Christie assisted Matias Vina for a well-worked goal. Three yellow cards were shown in total as both teams went at it to try and get a result. The first half ended 1-1 after 45 minutes of fast-paced action.

Both managers turned to their respective benches as they looked to take control of the game in the second half. However, possession stats remained nearly the same as the first period, with Chelsea continuing to keep the ball longer. Both teams attempted six shots apiece in the second period, hitting the target twice. But the Blues were the only team that managed to score.

Benoit Badiashile seemed to have won it for the Blues in the 82nd minute, converting an assist from Hakim Ziyech. Substitutes Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling combined for Chelsea's third goal in the 86th minute as they looked set to secure their first win under Lampard.

The game ended 3-1 in favor of the Blues. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa had a decent game for Chelsea between the sticks. He made three saves and completed 28 accurate passes in a composed display.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

Chalobah had a decent game in defense, winning two duels. He made three clearances, two interceptions and two tackles.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Silva had a decent game, winning four of his six duels. He made two tackles and two clearances.

Benoit Badiashile - 7/10

Badiashile had a good game on both ends of the pitch. He won five of his nine duels, making two interceptions and one clearance. He also scored a go-ahead goal for Chelsea in the 82nd minute. Badiashile was booked for a foul in the second period.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Chilwell had a decent game and was replaced by Azpilicueta in the second half after he was struggling with discomfort.

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

Kante had a decent game in midfield, winning five of his seven duels and passing the ball with 83% accuracy, including two key passes. He provided an assist for his team's opening goal after just nine minutes. He was also booked for a foul.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Fernandez had a good game in the middle of the park and played 11 long balls. He also won two duels and attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher had a good game in the middle of the park for the Blues. He won six of his 11 duels, making two tackles, one clearance and one block. He scored with his only shot on target early in the first half.

Noni Madueke - 7/10

Madueke was active on the right flank and looked to cause problems for Bournemouth's defense. He completed five dribbles and attempted three shots, hitting the target twice. He also won six duels.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6.5/10

Mudryk had a decent game and passed the ball with 94% accuracy. He was booked for simulation in the first half.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz had a poor game as he failed to produce anything noteworthy in the final third, attempting just one shot that was wide of the mark.

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek had a decent game in midfield after he came on in the second period.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling came on in the second half and provided an assist for Chelsea's third goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

Azpilicueta came on in the second period and played well.

Hakim Ziyech - 7.5/10

Ziyech came on for Madueke in the second period and provided an assist for his team's second goal.

Joao Felix - 7/10

Felix came on late in the game and applied the finishing touches to the game as he scored his team's third goal.

Poll : 0 votes