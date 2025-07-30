Braga vs Levski Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

Braga and Levski Sofia will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

The tie is firmly in the balance with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Bulgaria last week.

Levski followed up their continental stalemate with a 2-1 comeback away win over Septemvri Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga. They went into the break behind to Bertrand Fourrier's 43rd-minute strike. Radoslav Kirilov stepped off the bench to equalize in the 69th minute while fellow second half substitute Mustapha Sangare scored the match-winner from the spot.

The Blues will channel their focus back to the continent, with a place in the next round of the Europa League Qualifiers on the line. The winner of this tie will face Lugano or Celje, while the losers drop to the UEFA Conference League.

Braga vs Levski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Levski have not advanced beyond this stage of the Europa League qualifiers since the 2010-2011 season.

Seven of Braga's last nine competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Levski have made a five-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (three draws).

Braga are winless in their last five games, drawing four games in this sequence.

Four of Braga's last five home games in the Europa League have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Braga vs Levski Prediction

Braga might be forgiven for having not been in full flow in the first leg leading to a goalless stalemate. That was the Archbishops' return to competitive football after a two-month break but there won't be any excuse for them not to finish the job in front of their fans.

Levski have relatively overachieved to get to this stage. They are the underdogs but their dogged display in the first leg could give them a boost as they head to Portugal aiming to register a famours victory.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 3-0 Levski

Braga vs Levski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

