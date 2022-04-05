Braga vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Braga welcome Rangers to the Estádio Municipal de Braga for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

The hosts secured passage into the last eight of the competition with a 3-1 win on aggregate over Monaco. The visiting side emerged victorious against Red Star Belgrade, taking the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

The home side have recorded back-to-back wins in their two league games since, defeating Lisbon giants Benfica 3-2 in their previous league outing. The visitors came up short against Glasgow rivals Celtic in their Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday. They'll be looking to bounce back from that 2-1 loss.

Braga vs Rangers Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Their previous two encounters came during the 2019-20 edition of the Europa League when they met in the round of 32 fixture.

The visiting side enjoy a 100% record against the Archbishops. They last met at Thursday's venue, with the game ending in a 1-0 win as Ryan Kent scored the only goal of the game.

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Braga vs Rangers Team News

Braga

Nuno Sequeira and Roger Fernandes are the two injury concerns for Braga. Vitinha made an appearance from the bench against Benfica in their previous game and is in contention to start here.

Injuries: Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes

Doubtful: Jean Gorby

Suspension: None

Rangers

The Gers will be without the services of long-term absentees Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh for the trip to northern Portugal. Aaron Ramsey scored the only goal against Celtic in the league fixture and should start here.

Injuries: Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Braga vs Rangers Predicted XI

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus (GK); Paulo Oliveira, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Lucas Mineiro, Mutassim Al-Musrati, Andre Castro, Francisco Moura; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Aaron Ramsey, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Amad Diallo, Scott Arfield

Braga vs Rangers Prediction

Braga have been solid at home this season and their last two home games in the competition ended in 2-0 wins. Rangers have scored five goals in their last two away games in the competition and will be feeling confident of a good outing here.

The hosts scored twice as many goals (12) in the group stage of the competition as the visiting side (6), with eight of them coming at Sunday's venue, so they have the upper hand here.

The Portuguese team should secure a narrow win in this first leg.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Rangers

