Braga vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Braga are set to play host to Roma at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday for the first leg of the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Braga come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Daniel Ramos' Santa Clara on Sunday in the Primeira Liga. A first-half goal from Colombian left-back Cristian Borja ensured victory for Carlos Carvalhal's Braga.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Luca Gotti's Udinese 3-0 on Sunday in Serie A. A brace from French midfielder Jordan Veretout and a goal from former Barcelona and Chelsea forward and Spain international Pedro sealed the deal for Paulo Fonseca's Roma.

Braga vs Roma Head-to-Head

Braga and Roma have not played against each other before in a competitive fixture.

Braga form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-L

Braga vs Roma Team News

Braga

Braga will be without young left-back Francisco Moura, centre-back David Carmo and forward Rui Fonte, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Iuri Medeiros and experienced midfielder Andre Castro.

Injured: Francisco Moura, David Carmo, Rui Fonte

Doubtful: Andre Castro, Iuri Medeiros

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma manager Paulo Fonseca will be unable to call upon the services of young Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, while there are doubts over the availability of former Manchester United centre-back and England international Chris Smalling and young centre-back Marash Kumbulla.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla

Suspended: None

Braga vs Roma Predicted XI

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus, Vitor Tormena, Raul Silva, Cristian Borja, Ricardo Esgaio, Ali Elmusrati, Joao Novais, Galeno, Ricardo Horta, Fransergio, Abel Ruiz

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko

Braga vs Roma Prediction

Braga are currently 3rd in the Primeira Liga, two points ahead of Jorge Jesus' Benfica. Manager Carlos Carvalhal has impressed since taking his appointment, and despite losing the talented Francisco Trincao last summer to Barcelona the club continues to perform well.

Roma, on the other hand, are 3rd in Serie A. Paulo Fonseca's men are one point ahead of Andrea Pirlo's Juventus, having played a game more. Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arguably been their most important player this season, and players like Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout have chipped in with contributions as well.

While Braga are in fine form coming into this game, Roma should be able to edge past them.

Prediction: Braga 0-1 Roma

