Brazil 2-0 Peru: 5 Talking points as Seleção maintain 100% record and Neymar scores in the impressive win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil maintained a 100% record in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers as Everton Ribeiro scored his second goal of the campaign. Neymar, the creator of the first goal, also got on the scoresheet in a neat 2-0 win over Peru.

With the win, the hosts remain six points clear of second-placed Argentina in the standings. Despite missing nine Premier League players due to COVID-19 related protocols the Selecao fared well in the September international break.

Peru were second-best in the game and struggled to offer any kind of attacking threat. They had just one shot on target in the game but defended slightly better in the second half to avoid further embarrassment.

As Brazil wrap up the international break with a routine win, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Brazil continue to dominate in the World Cup qualifiers

Brazil are currently the only side in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers to have not dropped a point and have won eight games in a row. This run stretches to nine consecutive wins across all competitions and is the joint-longest winning run in the history of the competition.

Brazil hold the title for the longest winning run in the qualifying campaign. They had managed to make it nine wins in a row between September 2016 and August 2017.

Given the team's current form, it seems that when the qualifying campaign resumes in October the record will most likely be broken and it remains to be seen how long the young Brazil team will remain unbeaten in the competition.

#4 Peru's struggles against Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers continue

Peru have produced some great displays in recent years. They made it to the final of the Copa America 2019 and the semi-finals of the 2021 edition but were defeated by Brazil on both occasions. Peru's last win over Brazil in a competitive fixture was in the group stage fixture of Copa America 2016.

When it comes to World Cup qualifying fixtures, Peru have not been able to record a win over the South American giants even once. In the 13 times the two sides have squared off in the competition, Brazil have nine games while four games have ended in a draw.

